49ers Release LB Ahmad Brooks

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that they have released linebacker Ahmad Brooks.

"We would like to thank Ahmad for his nine years of service and contributions to the 49ers," said 49ers general manager John Lynch. "In that time, he played a significant role on some formidable defensive units that helped this team achieve great success. We feel good about the depth and competition along our defensive front and believe that by making this decision now it will give Ahmad a head start on exploring his options with other teams. We wish him and his family nothing but the best."

Brooks (6-3, 259) spent nine years with the 49ers (2008-16) after being claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals on August 31, 2008. A two-time All-Pro (2012-13) and Pro Bowl (2013-14) selection, Brooks appeared in 120 games (92 starts) and registered 439 tackles, 51.5 sacks, 28 passes defensed, 11 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three interceptions (one touchdown) with San Francisco. His 51.5 sacks as a member of the 49ers ranks third in franchise history. Brooks also started in all eight postseason contests in which he appeared, and added 45 tackles, 6.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. His 6.5 postseason sacks with San Francisco are tied for the second-most in 49ers postseason history.