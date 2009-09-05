49ers Release 20 Players

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have waived 20 players. All NFL teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by 6:00pm EST today.
The following players have been waived:
T Jacob Bender
T Alex Boone
WR Dobson Collins
DE Pannel Egboh
TE Joe Jon Finley
CB Eric Green
G Kyle Howard
CB Terrail Lambert
FB Brit Miller
DT Khalif Mitchell
LB Jay Moore
TE Bear Pascoe
WR Maurice Price
FB Bill Rentmeester
LB Justin Roland
RB Kory Sheets
G/C Matt Spanos
T Joe Toledo
LB Mark Washington
WR Dominique Zeigler