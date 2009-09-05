49ers Release 20 Players

Sep 05, 2009 at 07:13 AM
090509-release-20-header.jpg

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have waived 20 players. All NFL teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by 6:00pm EST today.

The following players have been waived:

T Jacob Bender

T Alex Boone

WR Dobson Collins

DE Pannel Egboh

TE Joe Jon Finley

CB Eric Green

G Kyle Howard

CB Terrail Lambert

FB Brit Miller

DT Khalif Mitchell

LB Jay Moore

TE Bear Pascoe

WR Maurice Price

FB Bill Rentmeester

LB Justin Roland

RB Kory Sheets

G/C Matt Spanos

T Joe Toledo

LB Mark Washington

WR Dominique Zeigler

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers Make a Series of Roster Moves ahead of Week 7

The 49ers have activated running back JaMycal Hasty and made a series of other moves in advance of their Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Trey Lance OUT, Trent Williams Doubtful ahead of Primetime Matchup vs. Colts

Both the 49ers and Colts will be without several key defenders in the Week 7 primetime matchup.
news

Week 7 Conditions Make a Perfect Fantasy Setup for Deebo Samuel vs. Colts

Who to start and who to sit in the 49ers potentially rainy matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

DeFo, Jonathan Taylor and Areas of Concern for 49ers, Colts in Week 7

Analyzing key matchups to watch, the biggest storylines and areas of concern for the 49ers and Colts heading into the Week 7 primetime matchup.
Advertising