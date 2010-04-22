49ers Reflect on Draft Experiences

"I went to New York, honestly because that was the first time I'd really been somewhere out of California, other than for football games," said Carr, the No. 1 pick of the Houston Texans in 2002. "It was cool, but a little bit overwhelming. I remember it being just a huge event. My family was there and it was pretty sweet that I didn't have to wait like a lot of my buddies did."

Michael Crabtree was one of those players who had to hang out in the green room longer than expected. He waited as nine teams passed on his services in 2009, before being picked by the 49ers.

"Everybody was trying to find the humor in it, but everyone was nervous, to tell you the truth," Crabtree said of the feelings from the top prospects inside of last year's green room. "Everybody was looking to see who was going to get picked first."

Crabtree used the New York trip to take his mind off the stresses that come with the life-changing event.

"I had fun with it. New York was a good deal," The former Texas Tech wideout said of his first trip to the Big Apple. "I took my family up there and had a good time. But it's hard to take that draft off your mind. You don't know which team you'll go to. I kind of focused on my family and we had a good time."

Crabtree continued that concentration on his loved ones once he received a phone call informing him that he'd been picked by the 49ers.

"They got me on the phone and my mom started crying, my dad's legs started shaking and all that," Crabtree said. "Once I heard that, I was like, 'It's time to go. It's time to get started.'"

Surely, it's a proud moment whenever professional football players look back at photos from their draft day experience. But for Alex Smith and David Carr, looking at draft-day photos brings back fond memories because both quarterbacks are still happy with their draft-day suit selections.

They both still keep the suits they wore on the auspicious day and will even work them in their suit rotations from time to time.