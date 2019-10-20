12 Takeaways as 49ers Improve to 6-0 in Muddy Win over Redskins

"We've got a lot of confidence in Jullian," Kyle Shanahan said postgame. "He never knows each week whether he's going to be up or not. It's based off other positions and how we're going to play that game. It was a huge turning point getting that turnover. I think we had them in first or second and long on that drive. That's when we got one of our two penalties I think, which gave them the first down and gave them some momentum. And then Jullian to get that fumble. I was going to give him the game ball, but he didn't score. So I told him he had to score to get one because it wasn't easy to score. I'm just joking. He did a helluva job and that was a big turning point in the game."