49ers Re-Sign Linebacker to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers today announced that they have re-signed LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball to a one-year deal.
McCrary-Ball (6-0, 214) originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 13, 2022. He was waived from the team on August 30, 2022 and signed to the team's practice squad the following day where he spent his entire rookie season.
A 23-year-old native of Roswell, GA, McCrary-Ball attended Indiana University (2016-21), where he appeared in 53 games (44 starts) and registered 241 tackles, including 16.5 for a loss, 17 passes defensed, 5.5 sacks, four interceptions, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.