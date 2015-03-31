49ers Re-sign LB Desmond Bishop to One-year Deal

Mar 31, 2015 at 08:00 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

49ers Complete Alphabetical Roster

A look at the San Francisco 49ers complete alphabetical roster in photos.

Acker, Kenneth -- CB
1 / 74
Anderson, Busta -- TE
2 / 74
Anderson, Dres -- WR
3 / 74
Armstead, Arik -- DL
4 / 74
Beauharnais, Steve -- LB
5 / 74
Bell, Blake -- TE
6 / 74
Bethea, Antoine -- S
7 / 74
Bishop, Desmond -- LB
8 / 74
Boldin, Anquan -- WR
9 / 74
Boone, Alex -- G
10 / 74
Bowman, NaVorro -- LB
11 / 74
Brock, Tramaine -- CB
12 / 74
Brooks, Ahmad -- LB
13 / 74
Brown, Trenton -- OL
14 / 74
Bush, Reggie -- RB
15 / 74
Campbell, DiAndre -- WR
16 / 74
Carradine, Tank -- DT
17 / 74
Celek, Garrett -- TE
18 / 74
Cromartie, Marcus -- DB
19 / 74
Davis, Mike -- RB
20 / 74
Davis, Vernon -- TE
21 / 74
Dawson, Phil -- K
22 / 74
Devey, Jordan -- OL
23 / 74
Dial, Quinton -- DT
24 / 74
Dorsey, Glenn -- DL
25 / 74
Easton, Nick -- C
26 / 74
Ellington, Bruce -- WR
27 / 74
Farrell, Dillon -- C
28 / 74
Gabbert, Blaine -- QB
29 / 74
Gaskins, Kendall -- RB
30 / 74
Grimble, Xavier -- TE
31 / 74
Harold, Eli -- LB
32 / 74
Hayne, Jarryd -- RB
33 / 74
Hunter, Kendall -- RB
34 / 74
Hyde, Carlos -- RB
35 / 74
Jerod-Eddie, Tony -- DT
36 / 74
Johnson, Dontae -- DB
37 / 74
Kaepernick, Colin -- QB
38 / 74
Kilgore, Daniel -- G/C
39 / 74
Lemonier, Corey -- LB
40 / 74
Lynch, Aaron -- LB
41 / 74
Martin, Marcus -- C
42 / 74
McCray, L.J. -- DB
43 / 74
McDonald, Vance -- TE
44 / 74
McFadden, Leon -- CB
45 / 74
Miller, Bruce -- FB
46 / 74
Moody, Nick -- LB
47 / 74
Nelson, Kyle -- TE/LS
48 / 74
Patton, Quinton -- WR
49 / 74
Pears, Erik -- G/T
50 / 74
Pinion, Bradley -- P
51 / 74
Purcell, Mike -- DT
52 / 74
Ramsey, Kaleb -- DT
53 / 74
Reaser, Keith -- CB
54 / 74
Reid, Eric -- S
55 / 74
OL Justin Renfrow
56 / 74
Rush, Marcus -- DL
57 / 74
Silberman, Ian -- OL
58 / 74
Simpson, Jerome -- WR
59 / 74
Skov, Shayne -- LB
60 / 74
Smelter, DeAndre -- WR
61 / 74
Smith, Garrison -- DT
62 / 74
Smith, Torrey -- WR
63 / 74
Staley, Joe -- T
64 / 74
Tartt, Jaquiski -- S
65 / 74
Thomas, Brandon -- G
66 / 74
Thompson, Dylan -- QB
67 / 74
Tiller, Andrew -- G
68 / 74
Ward, Jimmie -- SS
69 / 74
White, DeAndrew -- WR
70 / 74
Whitehead, Jermaine -- S
71 / 74
Wilhoite, Michael -- LB
72 / 74
Williams, Ian -- NT
73 / 74
Wright, Shareece -- CB
74 / 74
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed linebacker Desmond Bishop to a one-year deal.

Bishop (6-2, 244) has played in 75 games (27 starts) and registered 319 tackles, nine sacks, seven forced fumbles, one interception and 13 passes defensed in his career. He has also added 55 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on special teams.

Bishop originally signed with San Francisco on Dec. 15, 2014 and went on to appear in two games, registering two special teams tackles and one tackle on defense. He was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round (192nd overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft where he spent six seasons with the Packers (2007-12) before signing with the Minnesota Vikings in 2013. After one season with the Vikings, Bishop signed with the Arizona Cardinals on August 14, 2014. He was later released by the Cardinals on Dec. 1, 2014.

A 30-year-old native of Fairfield, Calif., Bishop played collegiately at the University of California, where he earned First-Team All-Pac-10 honors as a senior. He began his collegiate career at the City College of San Francisco and was named the California Junior College Player of the Year in 2004.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Arik Armstead Set to Return, Ferrell Expected to Miss Time; 3 Bye Week Takeaways

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the biggest takeaways following the team's regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Alumni Make the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 🏆

The National Football Foundation announced that Alex Smith, Randy Moss and Antonio Langham will be inducted into the 2024 class of the College Football Hall of Fame.
news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Enter NFL Playoffs as Top Team in the NFC

The San Francisco 49ers remain the top-ranked NFC contender headed into the Bye week and Super Wild Card Weekend following the regular season finale, presented by SAP.
news

Faithful, Help Arik Armstead Receive the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award! 🏅

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead is eligible to receive the NFLPA's highest honor, the Alan Page Community Award.
Advertising