49ers Re-sign LB Desmond Bishop to One-year Deal

Bishop (6-2, 244) has played in 75 games (27 starts) and registered 319 tackles, nine sacks, seven forced fumbles, one interception and 13 passes defensed in his career. He has also added 55 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on special teams.

Bishop originally signed with San Francisco on Dec. 15, 2014 and went on to appear in two games, registering two special teams tackles and one tackle on defense. He was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round (192nd overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft where he spent six seasons with the Packers (2007-12) before signing with the Minnesota Vikings in 2013. After one season with the Vikings, Bishop signed with the Arizona Cardinals on August 14, 2014. He was later released by the Cardinals on Dec. 1, 2014.