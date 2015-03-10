49ers Re-sign Kyle Nelson to Four-year Contract

Nelson (6-2, 240) rejoined the 49ers in 2014 after two previous stints with the team. He spent a portion of the 2013 offseason workouts, as well as part of training camp in 2012, with San Francisco. Nelson has appeared in 33 games throughout his three seasons in the NFL. He also spent time on the active rosters of San Diego (2012) and Washington (2013). In 2014, Nelson handled the long-snapping duties for all 16 games with the 49ers. He also contributed four tackles on special teams.