49ers Re-sign Kyle Nelson to Four-year Contract

Mar 10, 2015 at 06:46 AM

Kyle Nelson's NFL Career

The San Francisco 49ers long snapper is on his third stint with his sixth team.

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed tight end/long snapper Kyle Nelson to a four-year deal.

Nelson (6-2, 240) rejoined the 49ers in 2014 after two previous stints with the team. He spent a portion of the 2013 offseason workouts, as well as part of training camp in 2012, with San Francisco. Nelson has appeared in 33 games throughout his three seasons in the NFL. He also spent time on the active rosters of San Diego (2012) and Washington (2013). In 2014, Nelson handled the long-snapping duties for all 16 games with the 49ers. He also contributed four tackles on special teams.

A 28-year-old native of Waco, Texas, Nelson played collegiately at New Mexico State University.

