49ers RB Carlos Hyde a Candidate to "Make the Leap"

Let's start with the opportunity part. Hyde is likely to lead a trio of 49ers running backs tasked with filling the void left by Frank Gore's departure to the Indianapolis Colts. Veteran free-agent signing Reggie Bush and fifth-year ball-carrier Kendall Hunter will also have plenty of responsibility in the team's running game. Mike Davis, Jarryd Hayne and Kendall Gaskins are the other running backs on the 49ers roster.

The exact breakdown of the timeshare in Geep Chryst's offense is still a bit of a mystery and will be something to keep an eye on in training camp. The coaching staff has already gone on record saying that all three backs can do it all in the rushing attack and won't have defined roles. Even amidst the unknown, Hyde is likely the leader in the clubhouse to win the starting job.

Much of Hyde's opportunity will hinge on his ability to stay healthy. The second-year back out of Ohio State missed the team's last two games in 2014 due to injury. The good news for the 49ers is that he'll enter training camp with a clean bill of health.

As for the talent part of the equation, that was certainly on display during Hyde's rookie campaign in 2014. The 49ers hoped they were getting a bruising, downhill runner when they used a second-round pick on Hyde last year and that's exactly what they got.