Matt Breida, Joe Staley OUT, Robbie Gould ACTIVE vs. Ravens

Dec 01, 2019 at 08:45 AM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

49ers Players Arrive at M&T Bank Stadium for Week 13 Matchup vs. Ravens

View photos as the team arrives to M&T Bank Stadium for their Week 13 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Breida will not be on hand as the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. San Francisco's running back missed the last two games while dealing with an aggravated ankle. With Breida out, Jeff Wilson Jr. will be active alongside Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert in the slippery showdown that will more than likely feature a predominate run game.

Joe Staley will also miss his third-straight game while recovering from finger surgery. Daniel Brunskill will make his first-career start at left tackle in Staley's place.

Kicker Robbie Gould makes his return after missing three games with a hamstring injury. Gould was relieved by rookie Chase McLaughlin in Week 10 and made 7-of-8 field goals and all eight extra points.

As for the Ravens, they've dealt with a number of injuries following the blowout victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Center Matt Skura was placed on injured reserve this week, giving undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari the start on Sunday.

Here's the full list of inactives ahead of Sunday's marquee matchup:

49ers

Ravens

  • QB Trace McSorley
  • WR Jaleel Scott
  • S Bennett Jackson
  • CB Anthony Averett
  • CB Iman Marshall
  • G Ben Powers
  • DT Zach Sieler

