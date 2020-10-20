49ers Likely to Place Raheem Mostert on IR

Oct 19, 2020 at 05:11 PM

Ankle injuries haven't been too kind to San Francisco this season. Raheem Mostert is the latest member of the 49ers who is likely to miss some time with a high-ankle sprain. Mostert left Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter which appeared to loosen some of the 49ers momentum in the second half.

Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media and alluded to the likelihood of placing the running back on Injured Reserve. If an IR designation is placed on Mostert, the soonest he could be activated to the roster is Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints.

The 49ers are already without Tevin Coleman﻿, who was placed on Injured Reserve in Week 2 with a knee injury. Per Shanahan, Coleman is a longshot to return this week and is most likely a candidate to return in Week 8.

Jeff Wilson Jr. missed Week 6 with calf tightness. The 49ers are hopeful the third-year running back returns to practice this week. Against the Rams, undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty saw his first snaps in the fourth quarter. In his second appearance of the season, Hasty finished the night with nine touches for 37 yards and could be in line for more touches without potentially Mostert and Wilson in Week 7.

The 49ers will be down to their third center heading into the upcoming matchup with Ben Garland suffering a calf strain. Like Mostert, Garland is also likely to be placed on short-term Injured Reserve. Garland has started each of the 49ers past five games at center with Weston Richburg on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Richburg was coming off of a season-ending torn patellar tendon and also underwent shoulder surgery, which set back his scheduled return. According to Shanahan, San Francisco's starting center isn't likely to return until at least Week 12. Hroniss Grasu﻿, who stepped in for Garland on Sunday night, is likely to take over the starting snaps at center for the time being.

Jaquiski Tartt left Sunday's game with a groin strain. The team will re-evaluate the safety once practice resumes on Wednesday.

Trent Williams left Sunday's game briefly with a head injury but returned on the 49ers ensuing drive. He also dealt with an ankle injury. There is no update on the severity of his injury just yet as the left tackle is undergoing additional imaging on his ankle. More to come on Wednesday.

Related Content

news

Jason Verrett, 49ers Offensive Line Headline 7 Standouts from Win Over Rams

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted seven 49ers who earned top grades in the divisional victory over the Rams.
news

What They Said: Coaches and Players Recap #LARvsSF

See what members of the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams had to say following the Week 6 matchup.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the Rams vs. 49ers Week 6 Matchup

Reviewing everything from the 49ers "Sunday Night Football" win over the Los Angeles Rams and an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Deebo Samuel.
news

49ers Silence Aaron Donald and Co.; 8 Observations from 49ers 24-16 Win Over Rams

The 49ers now improve their record to .500 on the season after a wire-to-wire victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Advertising