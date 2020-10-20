49ers Likely to Place Raheem Mostert on IR

Ankle injuries haven't been too kind to San Francisco this season. Raheem Mostert is the latest member of the 49ers who is likely to miss some time with a high-ankle sprain. Mostert left Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter which appeared to loosen some of the 49ers momentum in the second half.

Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media and alluded to the likelihood of placing the running back on Injured Reserve. If an IR designation is placed on Mostert, the soonest he could be activated to the roster is Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints.

The 49ers are already without Tevin Coleman﻿, who was placed on Injured Reserve in Week 2 with a knee injury. Per Shanahan, Coleman is a longshot to return this week and is most likely a candidate to return in Week 8.

Jeff Wilson Jr. missed Week 6 with calf tightness. The 49ers are hopeful the third-year running back returns to practice this week. Against the Rams, undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty saw his first snaps in the fourth quarter. In his second appearance of the season, Hasty finished the night with nine touches for 37 yards and could be in line for more touches without potentially Mostert and Wilson in Week 7.

The 49ers will be down to their third center heading into the upcoming matchup with Ben Garland suffering a calf strain. Like Mostert, Garland is also likely to be placed on short-term Injured Reserve. Garland has started each of the 49ers past five games at center with Weston Richburg on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Richburg was coming off of a season-ending torn patellar tendon and also underwent shoulder surgery, which set back his scheduled return. According to Shanahan, San Francisco's starting center isn't likely to return until at least Week 12. Hroniss Grasu﻿, who stepped in for Garland on Sunday night, is likely to take over the starting snaps at center for the time being.

Jaquiski Tartt left Sunday's game with a groin strain. The team will re-evaluate the safety once practice resumes on Wednesday.