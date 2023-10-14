49ers Promote Two Defensive Players to the Active Roster Ahead of #CLEvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have promoted the following players to the active roster from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):
- CB Shemar Jean-Charles
- LB Curtis Robinson
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have promoted the following players to the active roster from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):
The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
The 49ers have acquired LB Randy Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick from the Denver Broncos in exchange for the team's 2024 sixth-round draft pick.
The 49ers have signed OL Ilm Manning and RB Jeremy McNichols to the team's practice squad and released FB Jack Colletto and DL Marlon Davidson.
The San Francisco 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
The 49ers have signed S Tre Norwood, CB Kendall Sheffield and TE Jake Tonges to the team's practice squad and released RB Jeremy McNichols.
The San Francisco 49ers have signed RB Jeremy McNichols to the team's practice squad and released Troy Fumagalli.
The 49ers have re-signed CB Anthony Brown to a one-year deal and waived CB Tre Swilling.
The San Francisco 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the New York Giants.
The 49ers have signed cornerback Anthony Brown to a one-year deal.
The 49ers have placed CB Samuel Womack III on the Injured Reserve list and activated CB Tre Swilling from the team's practice squad.