49ers Promote Robinson, Snead IV to Active Roster Ahead of #DETvsSF

Jan 27, 2024 at 01:10 PM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have promoted the following players to the active roster from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):

In addition, DL Kalia Davis' game status has been downgraded from questionable to out.

