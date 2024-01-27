49ers Promote Robinson, Snead IV to Active Roster Ahead of #DETvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have promoted the following players to the active roster from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):
49ers Sign OL Alarcon to Reserve/Future Contract
The San Francisco 49ers have signed OL Isaac Alarcon to a Reserve/Future contract.
49ers Activate S Odum from IR; Other Moves Ahead of #GBvsSF
The 49ers have placed DL Clelin Ferrell on the Injured Reserve list, activated S George Odum from IR and activated two players from the practice squad.
49ers Sign DL Bryant to the Practice Squad, Release a Running Back
The San Francisco 49ers have signed DL Austin Bryant to the team's practice squad and released RB Jeremy McNichols.
49ers Sign CB Mitchell and DL Okuayinonu to the Practice Squad
The 49ers have signed CB Terrance Mitchell and DL Sam Okuayinonu to the practice squad and placed two players on the practice squad Injured Reserve list.
49ers Make Series of Roster Moves Ahead of #LARvsSF; Downgrade WRs to Out
The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
49ers Promote Two Players Ahead of #SFvsWAS; Downgrade WR to Out
The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's Week 17 matchup against the Washington Commanders
49ers Sign DL and OL to One-Year Deals; Announce Additional Roster Moves
The 49ers made multiple roster moves on Wednesday, including the signing of DL Sebastian Joseph-Day and OL Matt Pryor to one-year deals and waiving RB Jeremy McNichols.
49ers Waive a Wide Receiver; Release a DL from the Practice Squad
The 49ers announced they have waived WR Willie Snead IV and released DL Taylor Stallworth from the team's practice squad.
49ers Make a Series of Roster Moves Ahead of 'MNF' vs. Ravens
San Francisco has promoted a wide receiver to the active roster, waived an offensive lineman and activated two players from the team's practice squad.
49ers Promote RB to the Active Roster, Sign DL to the Practice Squad
The 49ers have promoted RB Jeremy McNichols to the active roster and signed DL Taylor Stallworth to the team's practice squad.