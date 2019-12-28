49ers Promote DL Kevin Givens, Place DL Jullian Taylor on Injured Reserve

Dec 28, 2019 at 12:45 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday they have promoted DL Kevin Givens to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed DL Jullian Taylor on the Injured Reserve List.

Givens (6-1, 285) originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 3, 2019. He was waived by the team on August 31 and signed to the team's practice squad the following day.

A 22-year-old native of Newark, NJ, Givens attended Penn State University (2015-18), where he appeared in 39 games (22 starts) and finished with 82 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, four passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Givens will wear number 90.

Taylor (6-5, 305) appeared in six games this season and finished with nine tackles, one pass defensed and the first fumble recovery of his career.

