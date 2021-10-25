49ers PREP Selects Denny Molzen as Coach of the Week

The Castro Valley Trojans had an impressive team win, defeating the Washington Huskies and improving to 3-0 in league play. The Trojans scored on the first play of the game and never looked back on the way to their 55-21 victory.

After a 0-3 start, the Trojans have kept working and fighting to a positive win percentage. They are now 4-3 on the year, and they continue to gain more confidence every week. "The players bought in, the offensive line blocked well and we limited big plays on defense," said head coach Denny Molzen.

There were plenty of Trojans who stepped up to secure the big win. Senior running back Jalen Melancon had a great evening, rushing for 146 yards on 8 carries and scoring two touchdowns. The first score of the night came from Melancon on a 63-yard run. However, coach Molzen was more impressed by his second touchdown run. Melancon got stuck at the line of scrimmage and broke four tackles to get in the end zone. "He showed toughness… it was a heck of a high school football play," said coach Molzen.

Three other players that stood out were Ben Smith, Isaiah Nobriga and Jacob Rothwell. Coach recalls Ben playing really well on the defensive line and getting a strip sack. Isaiah was a key player on both sides of the ball, catching a 19-yard touchdown pass and coming up with two interceptions. Jacob touched the ball twice, scoring on a 45-yard touchdown pass and a 32-yard reverse.

Coach Molzen credits his staff and players for all of the hard work they have put in. He gave a big shoutout to his defensive coordinator for putting together a great game plan. "Coaches have been coaching their tails off and fighting through the last year," said coach Molzen.

Denny Molzen always thought he would get into coaching. His high school coaches had a huge impact on his life so he naturally gravitated towards the lifestyle. He remembers drawing up plays as a freshman in his spare time.

At one point, coach Molzen was studying for the LSAT with hopes to pursue law school. While he was back home, his high school defensive coordinator was coaching at Hayward High School, and he asked Molzen if he wanted to coach. Since he felt coaching was his calling, he decided to go after it and never looked back.

Coach Molzen is now in his 18th year of coaching, and has been able to use football to teach young men about life lessons. His program mission statement is to "make young men champions of life through the game of football." He hopes that his players are better men from going through his program.

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Molzen will receive a grant for the Castro Valley High School football program from the 49ers Foundation. Molzen will alsobe featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank.