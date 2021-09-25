49ers PREP Selects Adrian Navarro as the Player of the Week

With a score of 53-14, the Lowell Cardinal, led by head coach Danny Chan, beat the Monte Vista Matadors.

Adrian Navarro (#22) helped lead the Lowell Cardinal to victory through some big offensive plays against the Matadors. Navarro is a senior who plays running back, and he finished off the night with 22 carries for 235 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Navarro grew up in the city of San Francisco, but he never imagined playing football. During his freshmen year, his friend and current quarterback, Reese Miller, convinced him to go check out the football stand. Navarro was definitely enticed but not sold at this point. However, everything changed after he lost a bet to one of the football players. The bet was that Navarro would have to come out for the team if he did not beat him in a race. Although Navarro lost the bet, it turned out to be a great thing for the Lowell football program.

After the race, Navarro went home and told his parents of his plans to try out for the football team. His parents were skeptical and voiced their concerns about this new endeavor, but Navarro did not let that stop him. When he got out on the practice field, his coach put him at running back, and it has stuck with him ever since.

Navarro's goal is to play hard and be the best version of himself every week. Coach Chan appreciates Navarro's mindset because he is coachable and willing to listen. He always preaches for his team to "finish" in whatever they do, and he was proud of how Adrian finished his runs on Friday night. He loved seeing Adrian run through the goal line like a finish line on his touchdown runs.

As the school of this week's recipient of the 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Lowell High School will receive a grant from the 49ers Foundation to put towards its football program.