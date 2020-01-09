Where do the 49ers Rank Among Remaining Playoff Teams?

"We have poked and prodded the 49ers for their faults all year, but they gutted out a 26-21 win over the Seahawks in Week 17 to acquire a first-round bye and finished with a 13-3 record. They have great running backs, great wide receivers and a great defense -- it seems like it's all going to come down to if Jimmy Garoppolo can get the job done with the stakes higher than ever. He got better as the season progressed, and he completed 74.3 percent of his passes for 349 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in the statement win over the Saints in Week 14. He also played well during the win in Seattle last week, and he completed a season-high 81.8 percent of his passes for 285 yards. It seems like he understands when to rely on his play-makers and when he needs to shoulder the load, which is important for this team if they want to make the Super Bowl. Additionally, defenses still win championships, and the 49ers allowed just 281.8 yards per game in the regular season. That's second in the league behind the Patriots."