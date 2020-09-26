49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday they have promoted OL Hroniss Grasu (huh-ROW-niss, GRA-sue) to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed RB Tevin Coleman on the Injured Reserve List. The team also activated RB JaMycal Hasty and LB Joe Walker from the team's practice squad.

Grasu (6-3, 301) was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears in the third round (71st overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year career with the Bears (2015-17), Baltimore Ravens (2018 & 2019), Miami Dolphins (2018) and Tennessee Titans (2019), he has appeared in 18 games (13 starts) along the offensive line. In 2019, Grasu spent time with the Titans and Ravens, appearing in one game for Baltimore. He originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on August 20, 2020, was released by the team on September 5 and was signed to the team's practice squad the following day. He was activated from the team's practice squad for each of the first two games of the season, including a start in the team's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

A 29-year-old native of Encino, CA, Grasu spent five years (2010-14) at the University of Oregon where he started in each of the 50 games in which he appeared and earned First-Team All-Pac-12 three times in his career (2012-14).

Grasu will wear number 50.

Hasty (5-8, 205) originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent on April 28, 2020 out of Baylor University. He appeared in 45 games (16 starts) for the Bears and registered 386 carries for 1,998 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 79 receptions for 485 yards and one touchdown through the air and 16 kickoff returns for 333 yards on special teams.

A 24-year-old native of Longview, TX, Hasty played in 14 games (three starts) and rushed for 627 yards and seven touchdowns on 109 carries in 2019. He was waived by the team on September 5 and signed to the team's practice squad the following day.

Hasty will wear number 38.

Walker (6-2, 236) originally signed with the team as a free agent on March 24, 2020. He was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round (251st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. In four NFL seasons with the Eagles (2016-17) and Arizona Cardinals (2018-19), Walker appeared in 42 games (14 starts) and registered 82 tackles, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. He was released by the team on September 5, 2020 and was signed to the team's practice squad the following day

A 27-year-old native of Palos Verdes Estates, CA, Walker attended the University of Oregon, where he appeared in 40 games (21 starts) and finished with 205 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, three fumble recoveries (two returned for a touchdown), two passes defensed and one interception. As a senior in 2015, he started all 12 games and led the Ducks with 87 tackles and two fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown).

Walker will wear number 59.