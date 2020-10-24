49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday they have placed RB Raheem Mostert on the Injured Reserve List and activated S Johnathan Cyprien (SIP-ree-en) and S Jared Mayden from the team's practice squad.

In addition, the team placed WR Jauan Jennings on the practice squad Injured Reserve List.

Cyprien (6-1, 211) was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year career with the Jaguars (2013-16), Tennessee Titans (2017-18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019) and Atlanta Falcons (2019), he has appeared in 75 games (71 starts) and registered 502 tackles, 16 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, 3.0 sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He signed with the 49ers as a free agent on August 17, 2020, was released by the team on September 5 and signed to the team's practice squad the following day.

A 30-year-old native of North Miami Beach, FL, Cyprien spent four years (2009-12) at Florida International University where he appeared in 50 games (45 starts) and finished his career with 365 tackles, 22 passes defensed, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 1.0 sack.

Cyprien will wear number 32.

Mayden (6-0, 205) originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent on April 28, 2020. He was waived by the team on September 5 and signed to the team's practice squad the following day.

A 22-year-old native of Sachse, TX, Mayden attended the University of Alabama where he appeared in 36 games (11 starts) and registered 82 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, four interceptions and 1.0 sack. In 2019, he appeared in 12 games (11 starts) and recorded 59 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and ranked second in the SEC with four interceptions.

Mayden will wear number 43.

Mostert (5-10, 205) started in four games this season and registered 51 carries for 303 yards and one touchdown to go along with 11 receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown through the air.