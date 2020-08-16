49ers Place OL Spencer Long on Reserve/Retired List

Long (6-5, 318) was originally drafted by Washington in the third round (78th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year career with Washington (2014-17), the New York Jets (2018) and Buffalo Bills (2019), he appeared in 67 games (44 starts) along the offensive line. He also appeared in two career postseason contests (one start). In 2019 with Buffalo, Long saw action in 14 regular season games and one postseason contest. He was released by the Bills on August 4, 2020. He signed with the 49ers on August 13.