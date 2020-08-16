49ers Place OL Spencer Long on Reserve/Retired List

Aug 16, 2020 at 02:02 PM
SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Sunday that they have placed OL Spencer Long on the Reserve/Retired List.

Long (6-5, 318) was originally drafted by Washington in the third round (78th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year career with Washington (2014-17), the New York Jets (2018) and Buffalo Bills (2019), he appeared in 67 games (44 starts) along the offensive line. He also appeared in two career postseason contests (one start). In 2019 with Buffalo, Long saw action in 14 regular season games and one postseason contest. He was released by the Bills on August 4, 2020. He signed with the 49ers on August 13.

A 29-year-old native of Elkhorn, NE, Long attended the University of Nebraska for five years (2009-13), where he started all 33 games in which he appeared for the Cornhuskers.

Related Content

Jerick McKinnon Receives Ringing Endorsements from 49ers Following Standout Camp Showings
news

Jerick McKinnon Receives Ringing Endorsements from 49ers Following Standout Camp Showings

McKinnon is overcoming the mental and emotional challenges in his return to the field and making an early impression in camp.
Brandon Aiyuk Shines, Nick Bosa Continues to Deliver; Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 16
news

Brandon Aiyuk Shines, Nick Bosa Continues to Deliver; Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 16

In the second full-team practice of training camp, Aiyuk continues to build a rapport with Jimmy Garoppolo and a 49ers defensive back hauls in the first takeaway of camp.
Morning Report: Updates from the 49ers First Full-Team Practice, Roster News, Kyle Shanahan Already Impressed by Brandon Aiyuk
news

Morning Report: Updates from the 49ers First Full-Team Practice, Roster News, Kyle Shanahan Already Impressed by Brandon Aiyuk

Practice, injury and personnel updates from #49ersCamp, San Francisco signs two wide receivers to the roster, Kyle Shanahan says Brandon Aiyuk is "further ahead" than most rookies.
49ers Hoping for Week 1 Return for Deebo Samuel, But Not 'Counting On It'
news

49ers Hoping for Week 1 Return for Deebo Samuel, But Not 'Counting On It'

Kyle Shanahan believes it is "too early" to decipher, but remains hopeful the second-year wideout will be on hand for the team's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

