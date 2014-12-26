49ers Place G Alex Boone, S Bubba Ventrone on Injured Reserve; Sign WR Trindon Holliday

The San Francisco 49ers have signed WR Trindon Holliday to a two-year deal and have promoted CB Cameron Fuller to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team has placed G/T Alex Boone and S Bubba Ventrone on the Injured Reserve List.

Holliday (5-5, 166) has played in 32 games and has registered 51 kickoff returns for 1,372 yards (26.9 average) and two touchdowns, along with 82 punt returns for 769 yards (9.4 average) and two touchdowns. Originally selected by the Houston Texans in the sixth round (197th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft, Holliday spent time on the Texans practice squad and active roster from 2010-12. He was later waived by Houston on October 10, 2012, and was claimed off of waivers by the Denver Broncos the following day. Holliday signed with the New York Giants as an unrestricted free agent on March 18, 2014, and was waived on October 6, 2014. He then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 21, 2014, and appeared in one game, before his release on November 17, 2014.

A 28-year-old native of Zachary, LA, Holliday played collegiately at Louisiana State University, where he ranked second in school history with 2,453 combined return yards. He was also an eight-time All-American in track and field for the Tigers.

Fuller (5-11, 175) played collegiately at New Mexico State University, where he appeared in 20 games for the Aggies over two seasons, registering 51 tackles and seven passes defensed. Before transferring to New Mexico State, Fuller spent one year at Contra Costa College, where he was named Second-Team All-League after registering 21 tackles, 13 passes defensed and three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He was signed to the 49ers practice squad on December 16, 2014.

Fuller is a 23-year-old native of Richmond, CA.

Boone (6-8, 300) has played in 64 games (46 starts) during his career, including starts in 14 out of 15 games played this season and was selected as an alternate for the 2015 Pro Bowl.

Ventrone (5-10, 200) has played in 97 career games and registered 54 tackles on special teams. This season, he saw action in eight games and registered three tackles on special teams.