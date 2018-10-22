49ers Place DB Adrian Colbert on IR, Sign QB Tom Savage

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed QB Tom Savage to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team has placed DB Adrian Colbert on the Injured Reserve List.

Savage (6-4, 230) was originally drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round (135th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. In four season with Houston (2014-17), he appeared in 13 games (nine starts) and completed 181 of 315 passing attempts for 2,000 yards and five touchdowns. He signed with the New Orleans Saints on March 16, 2018 and was released by the team on September 1, 2018. He was signed by the 49ers on October 16 and was waived by the team on October 20.

A 28-year-old native of Springfield, PA, Savage attended the University of Pittsburgh for one season (2013) after two seasons at Rutgers University (2009-10). Throughout his collegiate career, he appeared in 31 games (28 starts) and completed 430 of 757 passes for 5,690 yards and 37 touchdowns.