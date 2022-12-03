49ers Place a Running Back on Injured Reserve

49ers Sign CB Janoris Jenkins to the Practice Squad
The San Francisco 49ers have signed cornerback Janoris Jenkins to the team's practice squad.
49ers Promote DL McGill to the Active Roster; Waive a Defensive Lineman
The 49ers have promoted DL T.Y. McGill to the active roster and waived DL Kemoko Turay.
49ers Sign Eason, Newsome; Release QB
The San Fransisco 49ers signed quarterback Jacob Eason and wide receiver Dazz Newsome to the practice squad.
49ers Activate Four Players From Injured Reserve; Place Verrett on IR
The San Francisco 49ers have activated Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair, Colton McKivitz and Jordan Willis from the Injured Reserve list.
49ers Open IR Practice Windows for Al-Shaair, McKivitz and Mitchell
The 49ers have signed WR Tajae Sharpe to the team's practice squad, released TE Troy Fumagalli and opened the Injured Reserve practice windows for LB Azeez Al-Shaair, OL Colton McKivitz and RB Elijah Mitchell.
49ers Release DL Akeem Spence, WR Malik Turner; Sign WR Willie Snead IV
The 49ers have released DL Akeem Spence, signed WR Willie Snead IV to the team's practice squad and released WR Malik Turner from the practice squad.
49ers Trade Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft choice.
49ers Promote WR Snead IV to the Active Roster; Waive an Offensive Lineman
The 49ers have promoted WR Willie Snead IV to the active roster, waived OL Blake Hance and activated two players from the team's practice squad.
49ers Activate Jason Verrett from PUP; Sign RB to the Practice Squad
The 49ers have activated CB Jason Verrett from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and signed RB Tevin Coleman to the practice squad.