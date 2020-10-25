Trent Williams, Jeff Wilson Jr. ACTIVE vs. Patriots in Week 7

Two key pieces of San Francisco's offense will be on hand as the team is set to take on the New England Patriots in Week 7. Left tackle Trent Williams was questionable heading into Sunday's match after suffering an ankle injury in the Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Rams and will suit up against the Patriots. Williams was key in the O-line's standout performance against the Rams last week. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was under pressure on just 4 of his 34 dropbacks (11.8 percent) and Williams didn't allow a single pressure on the day.
Additionally, the 49ers will have Jeff Wilson Jr. in the mix at running back with Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Tevin Coleman (knee) both on Injured Reserve. Wilson Jr. missed last week's contest after suffering a calf injury and adds depth to San Francisco's once-deep backfield that features just Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty in Week 7.
It was announced this week that both of San Francisco's starting safeties, Jimmie Ward (quad) and Jaquiski Tartt (groin), were ruled OUT against the Patriots. The team will look to third year safeties Tarvarius Moore and Marcell Harris to get the start against New England. On Saturday, the team added depth behind the team's backups, activating safeties Johnathan Cyprien and Jared Mayden from the team's practice squad.
Here's a full look at who's in and who's out in Week 7.
49ers Inactives
- QB C.J. Beathard
- WR Dante Pettis
- S Jimmie Ward
- S Jaquiski Tartt
- CB Parnell Motley
- LB Kwon Alexander
Patriots Inactives
- NT Carl Davis
- S Kyle Dugger
- QB Brian Hoyer
- RB J.J. Taylor
- DB Myles Bryant
- TE Devin Asiasi