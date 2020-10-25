Trent Williams, Jeff Wilson Jr. ACTIVE vs. Patriots in Week 7

Oct 25, 2020 at 11:55 AM

Two key pieces of San Francisco's offense will be on hand as the team is set to take on the New England Patriots in Week 7. Left tackle ﻿Trent Williams﻿ was questionable heading into Sunday's match after suffering an ankle injury in the Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Rams and will suit up against the Patriots. Williams was key in the O-line's standout performance against the Rams last week. Quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ was under pressure on just 4 of his 34 dropbacks (11.8 percent) and Williams didn't allow a single pressure on the day.

Additionally, the 49ers will have ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ in the mix at running back with ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ (ankle) and ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ (knee) both on Injured Reserve. Wilson Jr. missed last week's contest after suffering a calf injury and adds depth to San Francisco's once-deep backfield that features just ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ and ﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿ in Week 7.

It was announced this week that both of San Francisco's starting safeties, ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿ (quad) and ﻿Jaquiski Tartt﻿ (groin), were ruled OUT against the Patriots. The team will look to third year safeties ﻿Tarvarius Moore﻿ and ﻿Marcell Harris﻿ to get the start against New England. On Saturday, the team added depth behind the team's backups, activating safeties ﻿Johnathan Cyprien﻿ and ﻿Jared Mayden﻿ from the team's practice squad.

Here's a full look at who's in and who's out in Week 7.

49ers Inactives

Patriots Inactives

  • NT Carl Davis
  • S Kyle Dugger
  • QB Brian Hoyer
  • RB J.J. Taylor
  • DB Myles Bryant
  • TE Devin Asiasi

