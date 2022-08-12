What the 49ers and Packers Had to Say Ahead of Week 1 Preseason Game

Niners Liners

Kyle Shanahan on if the first-team offense will play in the preseason:

"Yeah, some of them, we have a pretty good idea. I definitely want to see how these practices go these first two days. I'd like to get guys to play in this game. Mainly because I don't want them to play in the second game. Going to scrimmage a team, I'm more into the scrimmage than the game. And then it's them having a chance to get to play in a game four days after that versus Houston, when we get back Sunday morning will be tough. So that's why I don't want them to play much in that game, so hopefully a little in one, a little in three and then we will have 17 days to get ready for Week 1."

Shanahan on the biggest things he's hoping to see from rookies during the preseason: