George Kittle, Dee Ford Return and Other Takeaways from 49ers HQ on Thursday

It was a windy and rainy Thursday at the SAP Performance Facility as the San Francisco 49ers continue preparations for Sunday's NFC Championship game. Despite the less than ideal conditions, the 49ers continued their normal practice instead of moving the session to an undisclosed indoor location.

All hands were on deck for the 49ers as the entire team practiced in some capacity on Thursday. But the "brightest" news of the day came by the way of tight end George Kittle.

On Wednesday, he missed practice in what was later reported as a sore ankle. The tight end returned as a full participant on Thursday and when asked by media how his ankle was holding up, he jovially stated: "I feel fabulous. Thanks for asking."

Kittle nor head coach Kyle Shanahan appear too concerned about his availability for Sunday.

"I knew he had some wear and tear from the game (vs. Minnesota Vikings)," Shanahan said on Thursday. "(Kittle) was a little sorer than we thought before practice. So, we held him out."

Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander were limited participants on Thursday. Ford was held out of Wednesday's session as the team continues to take precautionary measures with the veteran pass rusher nursing a hamstring and quadricep injury. Meanwhile Alexander continues to wear the blue non-contact jersey as he returns from his pectoral tear.

Barring any unforeseen setback, Kittle, Ford and Alexander are all expected to be on hand for the NFC title game on Sunday.

Same goes for Green Bay, as their entire team was on hand on Thursday.

In non-injury news, Shanahan is continuing to keep his cards close to his chest when it comes to which cornerback will start opposite Richard Sherman on Sunday. The 49ers replaced Ahkello Witherspoon for the second-straight game in San Francisco's Divisional Round win over the Minnesota Vikings.

"(We are) looking at everything, letting them go through the week and competing and doing all those things," defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. "As we get closer, we'll be able to have a decision."