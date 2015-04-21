49ers Open 2015 Hosting Minnesota Vikings in First Monday Night Game at Levi's® Stadium

Last season, the 49ers visited the St. Louis Rams on Monday night in Week 6, overcoming an early 14-point deficit to defeat their division rivals, 31-17. Colin Kaepernick threw for a season-high 343 yards and three touchdowns.

This will mark the 72nd time the 49ers appear on "Monday Night Football." Only the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins have appeared more times. San Francisco, however, has the most wins in NFL history on Monday night with 46.

The 49ers are 19-12-1 all-time in home regular season openers. The team has won its last four Week 1 contests overall, defeating the Cowboys in Dallas last year, 28-17.

Levi's® Stadium and the 49ers played host to three primetime games last season: the Chicago Bears on Sunday night in Week 2, the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving night in Week 13 and the San Diego Chargers on Saturday night in Week 16.

The matchup against the Vikings features a number of on-field storylines as well.

The game will mark Jim Tomsula's first game in his second stint as head coach of the 49ers – he won one game as an interim coach in 2010. Free-agent acquisition Jerome Simpson and cornerback Chris Cook will be facing their former team. Vikings All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson, barring a trade, will be making his first NFL appearance since Week 1 of last season.