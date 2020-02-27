How Current 49ers Performed at the NFL Scouting Combine

Every year, hundreds of NFL prospects descend to Indianapolis for an intense week-long job interview in advance of the NFL Draft. It wasn't too long ago when current members of the San Francisco 49ers were NFL hopefuls looking to improve their draft stock at the NFL Combine. Prospects undergo a series of interviews and evaluations followed by televised workouts and drills that have become the peak of the festivities.

Here is a brief breakdown of the measurable drills and what NFL scouts are looking for out of a prospect in each workout, according to NFL.com.

40-yard dash

The 40-yard dash is the marquee event at the combine. It's all about speed, explosion and watching skilled athletes run great times. These athletes are timed at 10, 20 and 40-yard intervals. What the scouts are looking for is an explosion from a static start.

Bench press

The bench press is a test of strength - 225 pounds, as many reps as the athlete can get. What the NFL scouts are also looking for is endurance. Anybody can do a max one time, but what the bench press tells the pro scouts is how often the athlete frequented his college weight room for the last 3-5 years.

Vertical jump

The vertical jump is all about lower-body explosion and power. The athlete stands flat-footed and they measure his reach. It is important to accurately measure the reach, because the differential between the reach and the flag the athlete touches is his vertical jump measurement.

Broad jump

The broad jump is like being in gym class back in junior high school. Basically, it is testing an athlete's lower-body explosion and lower-body strength. The athlete starts out with a stance balanced and then he explodes out as far as he can. It tests explosion and balance, because he has to land without moving.

Shuttle run

The short shuttle is the first of the cone drills. It is known as the 5-10-5. What it tests is the athlete's lateral quickness and explosion in short areas. The athlete starts in the three-point stance, explodes out 5 yards to his right, touches the line, goes back 10 yards to his left, left hand touches the line, pivot, and he turns 5 more yards and finishes.

3-cone drill

The 3-cone drill tests an athlete's ability to change directions at a high speed. Three cones in an L-shape. He starts from the starting line, goes 5 yards to the first cone and back. Then, he turns, runs around the second cone, runs a weave around the third cone, which is the high point of the L, changes directions, comes back around that second cone and finishes.

Take a look at how members of the 49ers performed during their own respective combines.