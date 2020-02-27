How Current 49ers Performed at the NFL Scouting Combine

Every year, hundreds of NFL prospects descend to Indianapolis for an intense week-long job interview in advance of the NFL Draft. It wasn't too long ago when current members of the San Francisco 49ers were NFL hopefuls looking to improve their draft stock at the NFL Combine. Prospects undergo a series of interviews and evaluations followed by televised workouts and drills that have become the peak of the festivities.
Here is a brief breakdown of the measurable drills and what NFL scouts are looking for out of a prospect in each workout, according to NFL.com.
40-yard dash
The 40-yard dash is the marquee event at the combine. It's all about speed, explosion and watching skilled athletes run great times. These athletes are timed at 10, 20 and 40-yard intervals. What the scouts are looking for is an explosion from a static start.
Bench press
The bench press is a test of strength - 225 pounds, as many reps as the athlete can get. What the NFL scouts are also looking for is endurance. Anybody can do a max one time, but what the bench press tells the pro scouts is how often the athlete frequented his college weight room for the last 3-5 years.
Vertical jump
The vertical jump is all about lower-body explosion and power. The athlete stands flat-footed and they measure his reach. It is important to accurately measure the reach, because the differential between the reach and the flag the athlete touches is his vertical jump measurement.
Broad jump
The broad jump is like being in gym class back in junior high school. Basically, it is testing an athlete's lower-body explosion and lower-body strength. The athlete starts out with a stance balanced and then he explodes out as far as he can. It tests explosion and balance, because he has to land without moving.
Shuttle run
The short shuttle is the first of the cone drills. It is known as the 5-10-5. What it tests is the athlete's lateral quickness and explosion in short areas. The athlete starts in the three-point stance, explodes out 5 yards to his right, touches the line, goes back 10 yards to his left, left hand touches the line, pivot, and he turns 5 more yards and finishes.
3-cone drill
The 3-cone drill tests an athlete's ability to change directions at a high speed. Three cones in an L-shape. He starts from the starting line, goes 5 yards to the first cone and back. Then, he turns, runs around the second cone, runs a weave around the third cone, which is the high point of the L, changes directions, comes back around that second cone and finishes.
Take a look at how members of the 49ers performed during their own respective combines.
*Of note, all players listed are currently under contract as of February 2020.
Quarterbacks & Specialists
|School
|Year
|40-yard Dash
|Bench Press
|Vertical Jump
|Broad Jump
|20-yard Shuttle
|3-cone Drill
|C.J. Beathard
|Iowa
|2017
|--
|--
|31.0
|113
|--
|--
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|Eastern Illinois
|2014
|4.97
|--
|30.5
|110
|4.26
|7.04
|Mitch Wishnowsky
|Utah
|2019
|4.63
|--
|32.5
|117
|--
|--
Running Backs
|School
|Year
|40-yard Dash
|Bench Press
|Vertical Jump
|Broad Jump
|20-yard Shuttle 8
|3-cone Drill
|Tevin Coleman
|Indiana
|2015
|--
|22
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Jerick McKinnon
|Georgia Southern
|2014
|4.41
|32
|40.5
|132
|4.12
|6.83
* Jerick McKinnon previously owned the record of bench press reps by a running back in 2014 with 32. His record was broken in 2019 by Kansas State running back Alex Barnes (34).
Wide Receivers
|School
|Year
|40-yard Dash
|Bench Press
|Vertical Jump
|Broad Jump
|20-yard Shuttle
|3-cone Drill
|Kendrick Bourne
|Eastern Washington
|2017
|4.68
|9
|34
|125
|4.21
|6.73
|Marquise Goodwin
|Texas
|2013
|4.27
|13
|--
|132
|--
|--
|Jalen Hurd
|Baylor
|2019
|--
|23
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Richie James Jr.
|Middle Tennessee State
|2018
|4.48
|6
|35.5
|122
|4.16
|6.87
|Jordan Matthews
|Vanderbilt
|2014
|4.46
|21
|35.5
|120
|4.18
|6.95
|Deebo Samuel
|South Carolina
|2019
|4.48
|15
|39
|122
|4.14
|7.03
|Trent Taylor
|Louisiana Tech
|2017
|4.63
|13
|33
|117
|4.01
|6.74
* Marquise Goodwin's 4.27 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Combine is the second fastest mark among active players and the fourth fastest time in Combine history.
Tight Ends
|School
|Year
|40-yard Dash
|Bench Press
|Vertical Jump
|Broad Jump
|20-yard Shuttle
|3-cone Drill
|Daniel Helm
|Duke
|2019
|4.89
|14
|--
|--
|--
|--
|George Kittle
|Iowa
|2017
|4.52
|18
|35
|132
|--
|--
|Levine Toilolo
|Stanford
|2013
|4.86
|17
|31
|113
|4.57
|7.09
Offensive Linemen
|School
|Year
|40-yard Dash
|Bench Press
|Vertical Jump
|Broad Jump
|20-yard Shuttle
|3-cone Drill
|Jake Brendel
|UCLA
|2016
|5.01
|25
|--
|108
|4.27
|7.31
|Daniel Brunskill
|San Diego State
|2017
|--
|17
|28
|106
|4.84
|7.9
|Shon Coleman
|Auburn
|2016
|--
|22
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Jaryd Jones-Smith
|Pittsburgh
|2018
|5.22
|16
|27
|109
|4.94
|8.1
|Mike McGlinchey
|Notre Dame
|2018
|--
|24
|28.5
|105
|--
|--
|Mike Person
|Montana St.
|2011
|5.19
|21
|28
|108
|4.5
|7.44
|Weston Richburg
|Colorado State
|2014
|5.1
|25
|25.5
|106
|4.63
|7.93
|Joe Staley
|Central Michigan
|2007
|--
|27
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Laken Tomlinson
|Duke
|2015
|5.33
|25
|31.5
|103
|4.87
|8.17
Defensive Backs
|School
|Year
|40-yard Dash
|Bench Press
|Vertical Jump
|Broad Jump
|20-yard Shuttle
|3-cone Drill
|Marcell Harris
|Florida
|2018
|--
|16
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Dontae Johnson
|N.C. State
|2014
|4.45
|12
|38.5
|124
|4.24
|6.82
|Derrick Kindred
|TCU
|2016
|4.5
|--
|37.5
|123
|4.29
|7.05
|D.J. Reed
|Kansas State
|2018
|4.51
|11
|36.5
|--
|--
|--
|Richard Sherman
|Stanford
|2011
|4.56
|16
|38
|125
|4.33
|6.82
|Teez Tabor
|Florida
|2017
|4.62
|9
|31
|120
|--
|--
|Jaquiski Tartt
|Samford
|2014
|4.53
|--
|--
|124
|--
|--
|Jason Verrett
|TCU
|2014
|4.38
|--
|39
|128
|4.0
|6.69
|Jimmie Ward
|Northern Illinois
|2014
|--
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|Colorado
|2017
|4.45
|--
|40.5
|127
|4.13
|6.93
Linebackers
|School
|Year
|40-yard Dash
|Bench Press
|Vertical Jump
|Broad Jump
|20-yard Shuttle
|3-cone Drill
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|Florida Atlantic
|2019
|--
|16
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Kwon Alexander
|LSU
|2015
|4.55
|24
|36
|121
|4.2
|7.14
|Dre Greenlaw
|Arkansas
|2019
|--
|24
|33
|117
|--
|--
|Mark Nzeocha
|Wyoming
|2015
|--
|24
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Fred Warner
|BYU
|2018
|4.64
|21
|38.5
|119
|4.28
|6.9
Defensive Linemen
|School
|Year
|40-yard Dash
|Bench
|Vertical Jump
|Broad Jump
|20-yard Shuttle
|3-cone Drill
|Arik Armstead
|Oregon
|2015
|5.1
|24
|34
|117
|4.53
|7.57
|Ronald Blair III
|Appalachian State
|2016
|5.15
|32
|30
|113
|4.53
|7.95
|Nick Bosa
|Ohio State
|2019
|4.79
|29
|33.5
|116
|4.14
|7.1
|DeForest Buckner
|Oregon
|2016
|5.05
|32
|32
|116
|4.47
|7.51
|Sheldon Day
|Notre Dame
|2016
|5.07
|21
|30
|102
|4.5
|7.44
|Kevin Givens
|Penn State
|2019
|5.08
|32
|31
|115
|4.62
|7.63
|D.J. Jones
|Mississippi
|2017
|5.04
|25
|28.5
|108
|4.65
|7.73
|Damontre Moore
|Texas A&M
|2013
|4.95
|12
|35.5
|122
|--
|--
|Kentavius Street
|N.C. State
|2018
|4.87
|28
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Solomon Thomas
|Stanford
|2017
|4.69
|30
|35
|126
|4.28
|6.95
|Anthony Zettel
|Penn State
|2016
|4.81
|28
|30.5
|109
|4.39
|7.63
The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine on-field workouts kick off Thursday, Feb. 27 from 1-8 p.m PT beginning with tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers. Workouts wrap up on Sunday, March 1 as defensive backs take center stage. Catch the league's next generation of talent with live coverage of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine on NFL Network and NFL.com.
