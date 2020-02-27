How Current 49ers Performed at the NFL Scouting Combine

Feb 27, 2020 at 11:07 AM
Every year, hundreds of NFL prospects descend to Indianapolis for an intense week-long job interview in advance of the NFL Draft. It wasn't too long ago when current members of the San Francisco 49ers were NFL hopefuls looking to improve their draft stock at the NFL Combine. Prospects undergo a series of interviews and evaluations followed by televised workouts and drills that have become the peak of the festivities.

Here is a brief breakdown of the measurable drills and what NFL scouts are looking for out of a prospect in each workout, according to NFL.com.

40-yard dash

The 40-yard dash is the marquee event at the combine. It's all about speed, explosion and watching skilled athletes run great times. These athletes are timed at 10, 20 and 40-yard intervals. What the scouts are looking for is an explosion from a static start.

Bench press

The bench press is a test of strength - 225 pounds, as many reps as the athlete can get. What the NFL scouts are also looking for is endurance. Anybody can do a max one time, but what the bench press tells the pro scouts is how often the athlete frequented his college weight room for the last 3-5 years.

Vertical jump
The vertical jump is all about lower-body explosion and power. The athlete stands flat-footed and they measure his reach. It is important to accurately measure the reach, because the differential between the reach and the flag the athlete touches is his vertical jump measurement.

Broad jump
The broad jump is like being in gym class back in junior high school. Basically, it is testing an athlete's lower-body explosion and lower-body strength. The athlete starts out with a stance balanced and then he explodes out as far as he can. It tests explosion and balance, because he has to land without moving.

Shuttle run
The short shuttle is the first of the cone drills. It is known as the 5-10-5. What it tests is the athlete's lateral quickness and explosion in short areas. The athlete starts in the three-point stance, explodes out 5 yards to his right, touches the line, goes back 10 yards to his left, left hand touches the line, pivot, and he turns 5 more yards and finishes.

3-cone drill
The 3-cone drill tests an athlete's ability to change directions at a high speed. Three cones in an L-shape. He starts from the starting line, goes 5 yards to the first cone and back. Then, he turns, runs around the second cone, runs a weave around the third cone, which is the high point of the L, changes directions, comes back around that second cone and finishes.

Take a look at how members of the 49ers performed during their own respective combines.

*Of note, all players listed are currently under contract as of February 2020.

Quarterbacks & Specialists

Table inside Article
SchoolYear40-yard DashBench PressVertical JumpBroad Jump20-yard Shuttle3-cone Drill
C.J. BeathardIowa2017----31.0113----
Jimmy GaroppoloEastern Illinois20144.97--30.51104.267.04
Mitch WishnowskyUtah20194.63--32.5117----

Running Backs

Table inside Article
SchoolYear40-yard DashBench PressVertical JumpBroad Jump20-yard Shuttle 83-cone Drill
Tevin ColemanIndiana2015--22--------
Jerick McKinnonGeorgia Southern20144.413240.51324.126.83

* Jerick McKinnon previously owned the record of bench press reps by a running back in 2014 with 32. His record was broken in 2019 by Kansas State running back Alex Barnes (34).

Wide Receivers

Table inside Article
SchoolYear40-yard DashBench PressVertical JumpBroad Jump20-yard Shuttle3-cone Drill
Kendrick BourneEastern Washington20174.689341254.216.73
Marquise GoodwinTexas20134.2713--132----
Jalen HurdBaylor2019--23--------
Richie James Jr.Middle Tennessee State20184.48635.51224.166.87
Jordan MatthewsVanderbilt20144.462135.51204.186.95
Deebo SamuelSouth Carolina20194.4815391224.147.03
Trent TaylorLouisiana Tech20174.6313331174.016.74

* Marquise Goodwin's 4.27 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Combine is the second fastest mark among active players and the fourth fastest time in Combine history.

Tight Ends

Table inside Article
SchoolYear40-yard DashBench PressVertical JumpBroad Jump20-yard Shuttle3-cone Drill
Daniel HelmDuke20194.8914--------
George KittleIowa20174.521835132----
Levine ToiloloStanford20134.8617311134.577.09

Offensive Linemen

Table inside Article
SchoolYear40-yard DashBench PressVertical JumpBroad Jump20-yard Shuttle3-cone Drill
Jake BrendelUCLA20165.0125--1084.277.31
Daniel BrunskillSan Diego State2017--17281064.847.9
Shon ColemanAuburn2016--22--------
Jaryd Jones-SmithPittsburgh20185.2216271094.948.1
Mike McGlincheyNotre Dame2018--2428.5105----
Mike PersonMontana St.20115.1921281084.57.44
Weston RichburgColorado State20145.12525.51064.637.93
Joe StaleyCentral Michigan2007--27--------
Laken TomlinsonDuke20155.332531.51034.878.17

Defensive Backs

Table inside Article
SchoolYear40-yard DashBench PressVertical JumpBroad Jump20-yard Shuttle3-cone Drill
Marcell HarrisFlorida2018--16--------
Dontae JohnsonN.C. State20144.451238.51244.246.82
Derrick KindredTCU20164.5--37.51234.297.05
D.J. ReedKansas State20184.511136.5------
Richard ShermanStanford20114.5616381254.336.82
Teez TaborFlorida20174.62931120----
Jaquiski TarttSamford20144.53----124----
Jason VerrettTCU20144.38--391284.06.69
Jimmie WardNorthern Illinois2014--9--------
Ahkello WitherspoonColorado20174.45--40.51274.136.93

* Ahkello Witherspoon's 40.5 vertical jump was the top mark among the 2017 class.

Linebackers

Table inside Article
SchoolYear40-yard DashBench PressVertical JumpBroad Jump20-yard Shuttle3-cone Drill
Azeez Al-ShaairFlorida Atlantic2019--16--------
Kwon AlexanderLSU20154.5524361214.27.14
Dre GreenlawArkansas2019--2433117----
Mark NzeochaWyoming2015--24--------
Fred WarnerBYU20184.642138.51194.286.9

Defensive Linemen

Table inside Article
SchoolYear40-yard DashBenchVertical JumpBroad Jump20-yard Shuttle3-cone Drill
Arik ArmsteadOregon20155.124341174.537.57
Ronald Blair IIIAppalachian State20165.1532301134.537.95
Nick BosaOhio State20194.792933.51164.147.1
DeForest BucknerOregon20165.0532321164.477.51
Sheldon DayNotre Dame20165.0721301024.57.44
Kevin GivensPenn State20195.0832311154.627.63
D.J. JonesMississippi20175.042528.51084.657.73
Damontre MooreTexas A&M20134.951235.5122----
Kentavius StreetN.C. State20184.8728--------
Solomon ThomasStanford20174.6930351264.286.95
Anthony ZettelPenn State20164.812830.51094.397.63

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine on-field workouts kick off Thursday, Feb. 27 from 1-8 p.m PT beginning with tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers. Workouts wrap up on Sunday, March 1 as defensive backs take center stage. Catch the league's next generation of talent with live coverage of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine on NFL Network and NFL.com.

