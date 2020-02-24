How the 49ers 2019 Rookie Class Performed at the NFL Combine

The league has closed the chapter on the 2019 season and shifted its focus to the NFL hopefuls who are set to descend upon Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. For 35 years, coaches, general managers and scouts have flocked to the Midwest to further evaluate the nation's top draft-eligible players through specialized workouts, interviews and physical examinations.
As NFL prospects focus on elevating their draft stock, let's look back at how the 49ers 2019 draft class performed during their combine last year.
Nick Bosa
|40-yard Dash
|Bench Press
|Vertical Jump
|Broad Jump
|3 Cone Drill
|20-yard Shuttle
|60-yard Shuttle
|DE Nick Bosa
|4.79
|29
|33.5
|116.0
|7.1
|4.14
|--
Bosa earned a 7.00 prospect grade out of a possible 10 with the label of being a "Pro Bowl talent." Bosa went on to not only be named to his first Pro Bowl, but also earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors following a standout rookie year. He finished the year with 80 total pressures during the regular season, 14 more than any other edge defender has ever accumulated as a rookie, according to Pro Football Focus.
Deebo Samuel
|40-yard Dash
|Bench Press
|Vertical Jump
|Broad Jump
|3 Cone Drill
|20-yard Shuttle
|60-yard Shuttle
|WR Deebo Samuel
|4.48
|15
|39.0
|122.0
|7.03
|4.14
|--
Samuel was expected to become an NFL starter within his first two seasons and quickly solidified himself as a versatile weapon in San Francisco's offense in Year 1. The rookie was second on the team in receiving yards (802), and also racked up almost 200 rushing yards to go along with six total touchdowns in 2019.
Jalen Hurd
|40-yard Dash
|Bench Press
|Vertical Jump
|Borad Jump
|3 Cone Drill
|20-yard Shuttle
|60-yard Shuttle
|WR Jalen Hurd
|--
|23
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
Faithful didn't see much of the rookie this season as the wideout dealt with a back injury that placed him on Injured Reserve. However, Hurd put his big size to use in his preseason debut, catching three targets for 31 yards and two touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys. He is expected to make a full return by the 49ers offseason workout program.
Mitch Wishnowsky
|40-yard Dash
|Bench Press
|Vertical Jump
|Broad Jump
|3 Cone Drill
|20-yard Shuttle
|60-yard Shuttle
|P Mitch Wishnowsky
|4.63
|--
|32.5
|117.0
|--
|--
|--
According to his draft profile, Wishnowsky was inconsistent at flipping field when it was most needed and had just two explosive punts in 2018. Wishnowsky and the 49ers punt coverage held opponents to 131 punt return yards in 2019, ranking fifth in the NFL. The 49ers surrendered 13 fair catches on the season, tied for the third-fewest in the NFL (Los Angeles Chargers - 8; Baltimore Ravens - 10; New York Jets - 13).
Dre Greenlaw
|40-yard Dash
|Bench Press
|Vertical Jump
|Broad Jump
|3 Cone Drill
|20-yard Shuttle
|60-yard Shuttle
|LB Dre Greenlaw
|--
|24
|33.0
|117.0
|--
|--
|--
Greenlaw was graded to be a backup or special teams contributor, however proved analysts wrong as the linebacker appeared in 16 games with 11 starts and proved to be a viable starter in place of Kwon Alexander. Greenlaw registered 92 total tackles, two passes defended, two quarterback hits, an interception and a sack. He was name to Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie team following his Year 1 performance.
Justin Skule
*Did Not Attend
Tim Harris
*Did Not Attend
View photos of current 49ers players at the NFL Scouting Combine.