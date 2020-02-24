How the 49ers 2019 Rookie Class Performed at the NFL Combine

Bosa earned a 7.00 prospect grade out of a possible 10 with the label of being a "Pro Bowl talent." Bosa went on to not only be named to his first Pro Bowl, but also earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors following a standout rookie year. He finished the year with 80 total pressures during the regular season, 14 more than any other edge defender has ever accumulated as a rookie, according to Pro Football Focus.