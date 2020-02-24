How the 49ers 2019 Rookie Class Performed at the NFL Combine

Feb 24, 2020 at 01:51 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The league has closed the chapter on the 2019 season and shifted its focus to the NFL hopefuls who are set to descend upon Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. For 35 years, coaches, general managers and scouts have flocked to the Midwest to further evaluate the nation's top draft-eligible players through specialized workouts, interviews and physical examinations.

As NFL prospects focus on elevating their draft stock, let's look back at how the 49ers 2019 draft class performed during their combine last year.

Nick Bosa

Related Links

Table inside Article
40-yard DashBench PressVertical JumpBroad Jump3 Cone Drill20-yard Shuttle60-yard Shuttle
DE Nick Bosa4.792933.5116.07.14.14--

Bosa earned a 7.00 prospect grade out of a possible 10 with the label of being a "Pro Bowl talent." Bosa went on to not only be named to his first Pro Bowl, but also earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors following a standout rookie year. He finished the year with 80 total pressures during the regular season, 14 more than any other edge defender has ever accumulated as a rookie, according to Pro Football Focus.

Deebo Samuel

Table inside Article
40-yard DashBench PressVertical JumpBroad Jump3 Cone Drill20-yard Shuttle60-yard Shuttle
WR Deebo Samuel4.481539.0122.07.034.14--

Samuel was expected to become an NFL starter within his first two seasons and quickly solidified himself as a versatile weapon in San Francisco's offense in Year 1. The rookie was second on the team in receiving yards (802), and also racked up almost 200 rushing yards to go along with six total touchdowns in 2019.

Jalen Hurd

Table inside Article
40-yard DashBench PressVertical JumpBorad Jump3 Cone Drill20-yard Shuttle60-yard Shuttle
WR Jalen Hurd--23----------

Faithful didn't see much of the rookie this season as the wideout dealt with a back injury that placed him on Injured Reserve. However, Hurd put his big size to use in his preseason debut, catching three targets for 31 yards and two touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys. He is expected to make a full return by the 49ers offseason workout program.

Mitch Wishnowsky

Table inside Article
40-yard DashBench PressVertical JumpBroad Jump3 Cone Drill20-yard Shuttle60-yard Shuttle
P Mitch Wishnowsky4.63--32.5117.0------

According to his draft profile, Wishnowsky was inconsistent at flipping field when it was most needed and had just two explosive punts in 2018. Wishnowsky and the 49ers punt coverage held opponents to 131 punt return yards in 2019, ranking fifth in the NFL. The 49ers surrendered 13 fair catches on the season, tied for the third-fewest in the NFL (Los Angeles Chargers - 8; Baltimore Ravens - 10; New York Jets - 13).

Dre Greenlaw

Table inside Article
40-yard DashBench PressVertical JumpBroad Jump3 Cone Drill20-yard Shuttle60-yard Shuttle
LB Dre Greenlaw--2433.0117.0------

Greenlaw was graded to be a backup or special teams contributor, however proved analysts wrong as the linebacker appeared in 16 games with 11 starts and proved to be a viable starter in place of Kwon Alexander. Greenlaw registered 92 total tackles, two passes defended, two quarterback hits, an interception and a sack. He was name to Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie team following his Year 1 performance.

Justin Skule

*Did Not Attend

Tim Harris

*Did Not Attend

49ers Run Through Drills at the NFL Combine

View photos of current 49ers players at the NFL Scouting Combine.

DL Nick Bosa
1 / 27

DL Nick Bosa

DL Nick Bosa
2 / 27

DL Nick Bosa

WR Deebo Samuel
3 / 27

WR Deebo Samuel

LB Fred Warner
4 / 27

LB Fred Warner

LB Fred Warner
5 / 27

LB Fred Warner

TE George Kittle
6 / 27

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
7 / 27

TE George Kittle

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
8 / 27

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
9 / 27

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

P Mitch Wishnowsky
10 / 27

P Mitch Wishnowsky

DL Arik Armstead
11 / 27

DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
12 / 27

DL Arik Armstead

T Mike McGlinchey
13 / 27

T Mike McGlinchey

T Mike McGlinchey
14 / 27

T Mike McGlinchey

OL Laken Tomlinson
15 / 27

OL Laken Tomlinson

WR Brandon Aiyuk
16 / 27

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Michael Conroy/AP
WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 27

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Charlie Neibergall/AP
S Jaquiski Tartt
18 / 27

S Jaquiski Tartt

DL D.J. Jones
19 / 27

DL D.J. Jones

DL D.J. Jones
20 / 27

DL D.J. Jones

T Trent Williams
21 / 27

T Trent Williams

Michael Conroy/AP
T Trent Williams
22 / 27

T Trent Williams

Darron Cummings/AP
DL Kentavius Street
23 / 27

DL Kentavius Street

DL Kevin Givens
24 / 27

DL Kevin Givens

Michael Conroy/AP
DL Arden Key
25 / 27

DL Arden Key

Darron Cummings/AP
WR Jauan Jennings
26 / 27

WR Jauan Jennings

Michael Conroy/AP
CB Jason Verrett
27 / 27

CB Jason Verrett

Michael Conroy/AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Four Downs: Underrated Playmakers to Watch For in 49ers vs. Dolphins

49ers.com breaks down the biggest storylines and bold predictions heading into the team's Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

news

What the 49ers and Dolphins are Saying Ahead of the Week 13 Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, DeMeco Ryans, George Kittle, Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa and other members of each team had to say ahead of the contest.

news

Los San Francisco 49ers Reciben a los Miami Dolphins en la Semana 13

Los San Francisco 49ers se enfrenta a los Miami Dolphins en el Levi's® Stadium esta semana para su segundo de tres encuentros seguidos en casa.

news

Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams Questionable for #MIAvsSF; Week 13 Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers have four players listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Miami Dolphins including Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams.

Advertising