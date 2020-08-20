San Francisco 49ers and NFL Launch Fan of the Year Program Presented by Pepsi

The 49ers and NFL announced on Thursday the launch of the 'Fan of the Year' program presented by Pepsi, which recognizes the unyielding passion and constant support of fans nationwide. The 'Fan of the Year' will be crowned at Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay on February 7th and have a chance to represent their team for the world to see.

In partnership with all 32 clubs, this program is designed to spotlight fans who have a special affinity for their local team, provides inspiration to others and showcase how football unites their family, friends and local communities.

Fans are able to submit either themselves or someone they know to receive this honor, and can do so through a dedicated microsite, which is hosted by the NFL. The 49ers will select one fan representative who embodies the values that the team abides by throughout the year.

The application window will be open from August 20th – October 12th and 49ers fans can submit applications at NFL.com/fanoftheyear.

"Dating back to the NFL Draft in April, we have been working with the league to devise new and creative ways to engage our fans. We know the NFL Fan of the Year program will surface incredible stories of what makes our fans Faithful to the 49ers," said 49ers Chief Marketing Officer Alex Chang. "The Faithful are the most passionate and loyal fan base in all of sports and we look forward to showcasing them over the next few months."

The 32 'Fans of the Year' will then be narrowed down to a top eight and eventually a final three during the playoffs. The final three will receive a trip to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, inclusive of two tickets plus a VIP experience. The ultimate 'Fan of the Year' winner will be crowned during Super Bowl weekend.

Throughout the regular season, the 49ers 'Fan of the Year' will also receive a series of prizes/virtual experiences from the team and the NFL, recognizing their loyalty to the League and the 49ers.

All experiences, prizes and elements of this campaign are subject to change based on the League's policy and government regulations regarding COVID-19.