49ers Name Mattress Firm as Team's Official Sleep Partner

The San Francisco 49ers have named Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, as the team's first-ever official sleep partner. As part of the deal, the brands will launch a new sweepstakes that will unlock a legendary experience for one lucky fan.

The winner of the 49ers Season Finale Sleepover presented by Mattress Firm will win two tickets to the team's final regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 9th, 2022, in SoFi Stadium. Round trip airfare for the weekend-long experience will be provided, along with lodging, 49ers gear and a $500 Visa gift card. Additional details, rules, and entry instructions will be announced on November 22nd.

"We are thrilled to have Mattress Firm come onboard as the official sleep partner of the 49ers, a brand-new sponsor category for our organization," said Kevin Hilton, 49ers VP of Partnerships. "Mattress Firm was looking to increase their presence on the Bay Area sports landscape, and we are thankful they chose us to help amplify their presence in the region. We look forward to developing exciting activations together to help the Faithful avoid junk sleep."

Mattress Firm also now has a permanent sign at Levi's Stadium which was first seen by fans on October 24th when the 49ers hosted their second primetime home game of the season versus the Colts on Sunday Night Football. Photos of the new signage can be found here.

"As the largest mattress retailer in California, we are excited to partner with the 49ers as their first ever sleep partner," said, John Eck, Mattress Firm's president and CEO. "It's time people start putting the same value on sleeping as they do on eating well and exercising. I'm confident this partnership will help bring awareness to the importance of prioritizing sleep, because the path to wellness starts with a good night's sleep."

As an additional element of the partnership, Mattress Firm will be the presenting sponsor of the 49ers regular season home finale and Fan Appreciation Day on January 2nd against the Houston Texans.