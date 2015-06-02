49ers Name Darrell Moody Regional Scout

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that they have named Darrell Moody regional scout.

Moody, a 13-year veteran of scouting in the NFL, joins the 49ers after spending the previous five seasons with the Buffalo Bills as a national scout. Prior to joining the Bills, Moody spent the previous eight seasons with the San Diego Chargers as a college scout, covering the southeast region.

Prior to joining San Diego in 2002, Moody accumulated 31 years of coaching experience at the collegiate and high school levels. In the collegiate ranks he held coaching positions at North Carolina State (1973-74, 1976-79, 1997), Southern Mississippi (1975), LSU (1980-83), Appalachian State (1984), Tulane (1985-87), North Carolina (1988-95, 1998-00) and Clemson (1996). Moody also coached at Asheboro (NC) High School (1971-72) and served as the offensive coordinator at Eastern Randolph (Ramseur, NC) High School, in 2001.