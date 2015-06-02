 Skip to main content
Advertising

49ers Name Darrell Moody Regional Scout

Jun 02, 2015 at 03:10 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

49ers Complete Alphabetical Roster

A look at the San Francisco 49ers complete alphabetical roster in photos.

Acker, Kenneth -- CB
1 / 74
Anderson, Busta -- TE
2 / 74
Anderson, Dres -- WR
3 / 74
Armstead, Arik -- DL
4 / 74
Beauharnais, Steve -- LB
5 / 74
Bell, Blake -- TE
6 / 74
Bethea, Antoine -- S
7 / 74
Bishop, Desmond -- LB
8 / 74
Boldin, Anquan -- WR
9 / 74
Boone, Alex -- G
10 / 74
Bowman, NaVorro -- LB
11 / 74
Brock, Tramaine -- CB
12 / 74
Brooks, Ahmad -- LB
13 / 74
Brown, Trenton -- OL
14 / 74
Bush, Reggie -- RB
15 / 74
Campbell, DiAndre -- WR
16 / 74
Carradine, Tank -- DT
17 / 74
Celek, Garrett -- TE
18 / 74
Cromartie, Marcus -- DB
19 / 74
Davis, Mike -- RB
20 / 74
TE Vernon Davis
21 / 74

TE Vernon Davis

49ers
Dawson, Phil -- K
22 / 74
Devey, Jordan -- OL
23 / 74
Dial, Quinton -- DT
24 / 74
Dorsey, Glenn -- DL
25 / 74
Easton, Nick -- C
26 / 74
Ellington, Bruce -- WR
27 / 74
Farrell, Dillon -- C
28 / 74
Gabbert, Blaine -- QB
29 / 74
Gaskins, Kendall -- RB
30 / 74
Grimble, Xavier -- TE
31 / 74
Harold, Eli -- LB
32 / 74
Hayne, Jarryd -- RB
33 / 74
Hunter, Kendall -- RB
34 / 74
Hyde, Carlos -- RB
35 / 74
Jerod-Eddie, Tony -- DT
36 / 74
Johnson, Dontae -- DB
37 / 74
Kaepernick, Colin -- QB
38 / 74
Kilgore, Daniel -- G/C
39 / 74
Lemonier, Corey -- LB
40 / 74
Lynch, Aaron -- LB
41 / 74
Martin, Marcus -- C
42 / 74
McCray, L.J. -- DB
43 / 74
McDonald, Vance -- TE
44 / 74
McFadden, Leon -- CB
45 / 74
Miller, Bruce -- FB
46 / 74
Moody, Nick -- LB
47 / 74
Nelson, Kyle -- TE/LS
48 / 74
Patton, Quinton -- WR
49 / 74
Pears, Erik -- G/T
50 / 74
Pinion, Bradley -- P
51 / 74
Purcell, Mike -- DT
52 / 74
Ramsey, Kaleb -- DT
53 / 74
Reaser, Keith -- CB
54 / 74
Reid, Eric -- S
55 / 74
OL Justin Renfrow
56 / 74
Rush, Marcus -- DL
57 / 74
Silberman, Ian -- OL
58 / 74
Simpson, Jerome -- WR
59 / 74
Skov, Shayne -- LB
60 / 74
Smelter, DeAndre -- WR
61 / 74
Smith, Garrison -- DT
62 / 74
Smith, Torrey -- WR
63 / 74
Staley, Joe -- T
64 / 74
Tartt, Jaquiski -- S
65 / 74
Thomas, Brandon -- G
66 / 74
Thompson, Dylan -- QB
67 / 74
Tiller, Andrew -- G
68 / 74
Ward, Jimmie -- SS
69 / 74
White, DeAndrew -- WR
70 / 74
Whitehead, Jermaine -- S
71 / 74
Wilhoite, Michael -- LB
72 / 74
Williams, Ian -- NT
73 / 74
Wright, Shareece -- CB
74 / 74
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that they have named Darrell Moody regional scout.

Moody, a 13-year veteran of scouting in the NFL, joins the 49ers after spending the previous five seasons with the Buffalo Bills as a national scout. Prior to joining the Bills, Moody spent the previous eight seasons with the San Diego Chargers as a college scout, covering the southeast region.

Prior to joining San Diego in 2002, Moody accumulated 31 years of coaching experience at the collegiate and high school levels. In the collegiate ranks he held coaching positions at North Carolina State (1973-74, 1976-79, 1997), Southern Mississippi (1975), LSU (1980-83), Appalachian State (1984), Tulane (1985-87), North Carolina (1988-95, 1998-00) and Clemson (1996). Moody also coached at Asheboro (NC) High School (1971-72) and served as the offensive coordinator at Eastern Randolph (Ramseur, NC) High School, in 2001.

A native of Asheboro, NC, Moody played quarterback at North Carolina State from 1968-70, where he earned a degree in economics and a master's in vocational education.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Christian McCaffrey Recibe el Segundo Premio Jim Brown

Durante la 13ª edición de los NFL Honors en Las Vegas, el corredor de los 49ers, Christian McCaffrey, recibió el Premio Jim Brown por registrar la mayor cantidad de yardas de carrera en la temporada 2023.
news

San Francisco Continues Super Bowl LVIII Prep, Brock Purdy Outlines 49ers Keys to Victory

Every 49ers member practiced in at least a limited capacity on Day 2 of Super Bowl LVIII preparations at UNLV.
news

Patrick Willis Es Nuevo Miembro del Salón de la Fama Dentro de la Clase 2024

El ex linebacker de los 49ers, Patrick Willis, se encuentra junto a los grandes de la NFL al entrar en la Clase de 2024 del Salón de la Fama del Fútbol Profesional.
news

Christian McCaffrey Receives Second-Annual Jim Brown Award

During the 13th Annual NFL Honors in Las Vegas, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey received the Jim Brown Award for recording the most rushing yards in the 2023 season.
Advertising