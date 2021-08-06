49ers Museum Celebrates Official Re-Opening and Virtual Tours

The San Francisco 49ers have officially re-opened the 49ers Museum presented by Foxconn Industrial Internet with new hours of operation and a revamped virtual tour experience online. After being closed to the public for over a year, the Museum re-opens today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT and will also be open to fans during and after the open practice at Levi's® Stadium on Saturday, August 7th for "Dwight Clark 87 Day" in remembrance of 49ers legend Dwight Clark and his jersey number.

Throughout the fall, the Museum will be open for home games and one day before each home game. The Faithful will be able to visit the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame, featuring life-size statues of 49ers greats like Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, Steve Young, and three new honorees who will be inducted this fall: Bryant Young, John Taylor, and Patrick Willis. Visitors can also pose with all five 49ers Lombardi Trophies and corresponding championship rings located in the Edward J. DeBartolo Jr. Super Bowl Gallery. Hours of operation on these dates will be 3 hours before kickoff to 15 minutes before kickoff, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. one day prior to home games.

"Being the oldest professional sports team in the Bay Area, our 49ers Museum has always been a must-see attraction for our fans and anyone who appreciates the game of football," said 49ers Museum Director Jesse Lovejoy. "We can't wait to see the Faithful back exploring our 11 gallery spaces in person. For those who cannot make it to see us in person, we have also created an immersive online experience that includes all 11 unique exhibits as our physical space. Our far-away fans play an important role for our franchise, so we are excited to bring the 49ers Museum experience to them."

This past January, the 49ers Museum team unveiled the virtual tour experience in partnership with Mass Interact, the leader in interactive virtual tour experiences, to provide a full 360-degree tour of the museum space. Launched to help celebrate the organization's 75th Anniversary in 2021, the virtual tour features a robust platform centered around storytelling and serves as a perfect way to learn about the 49ers without traveling to Santa Clara. Since then, the virtual tour has been remastered with several new interactive elements and narration from 49ers legend Keena Turner. The 49ers Museum virtual tour is also available in Spanish.