49ers Move to 3-1 Behind Team Effort

"It was the same type of play as last week, run and look up," Davis said of the play. "That's something I'm trying to develop with Shaun. If you see the safety on the outside of me and there's nowhere in the middle – just throw the ball."

Three plays later, the defense got in on the scoring act when Joe Staley intercepted Kyle Boller's cross-field pass and returned it 23 yards for his second career interception returned for a touchdown.

Willis had a monster of a game, finishing with 8 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

"We know they like to run screens and coach put a play in later in the week," Willis said. "It's kind of like a spy. We know [Boller] likes to run and it was one of them where I looked at him."

Following Willis' impressive catch, the 49ers offense was just a fingertip away from making one of their own. On their next offensive possession, Hill launched a deep ball to a streaking Josh Morgan, who had gotten behind Rams free safety O.J. Atogwe. But Morgan was unable to haul in the would-be touchdown.

After hearing some encouragement from Hill on the sideline, Morgan made sure to make the catch on the next deep ball thrown in his direction.

On a second-and-five from St. Louis' 25-yard line, Morgan adjusted perfectly mid-air to comeback and catch Hill's pass in the front right corner of the end zone.

"That's what I should have done on the first one," Morgan said. "The wind took both of those passes, but on that last one I just had to go up and get it and use my body. It felt good to get that one, because it's always about moving on to the next play."

Upon seeing the offense score again, the 49ers defense must have felt compelled to score again.

Two plays after Morgan's touchdown catch, a member of the 49ers defense found himself in the end zone.

This time it was defensive tackle Ray McDonald who supplied the points.

Boller's handoff on a reverse to wideout Danny Amendola hit the ground and McDonald was able to scoop the ball and score from 11 yards out.

"It was like a dream," McDonald said. "I almost couldn't believe I scored a touchdown."

While the 49ers did all of the scoring, the Rams had one of their best chances to score on the game's opening kickoff.

Amendola returned Joe Nedney's kickoff for a touchdown, but a holding penalty brought the return back. Later, the Rams put themselves in scoring position but kicker Josh Brown was unable to covert from 51-yards out.

After that attempt, the Rams struggled to move the ball on offense. In the fourth quarter they drove inside 49ers territory but gave the ball back to the 49ers when the drive ended on downs.

With a stellar defensive performance, help from special teams and enough big plays on offense to produce, the 49ers were satisfied with their third win of the season.