49ers Move Past 'Neutral' Season

"It will definitely be new for me, but I think a lot of it will be self-reflection and self-analysis, looking back at this last year and analyzing the things we did and where we can go from there to get to the next step," Smith said. "This offseason will be big because we won't be installing from square one. It is really, how do we push ourselves to take that step and not just go through the motions of an offseason? We really need to have a sense of urgency and take advantage of the time."

Offensively, the 49ers shifted philosophies mid-season with Smith under center. Starting the year with Shaun Hill as the quarterback, the 49ers used more two-back offensive sets and gave the impression of a run-first offense. But with Smith inserted in the lineup halftime of Week 7 at Houston, the offense began to shift to more of a shotgun attack, utilizing the 49ers perimeter playmakers in the passing game.

In the process, tight end Vernon Davis caught 13 touchdown passes this season, and wide receiver Michael Crabtree led all NFL rookies averaging 56.8 yards per game. Because of the passing game's development, the 49ers finished the season with the league's 22nd passing and 25th rushing attacks respectively.

"We have great players on the offensive side of the ball and I felt like this is the most talent we've had since I've been here, with the receivers, Vernon and me," Pro Bowl alternate running back Frank Gore said. "But we can't kill ourselves like we did at times this season. If we don't kill ourselves, we'll be going to the next level where we want to go."

The 49ers dropped six of eight games by less than seven points, but managed to remain competitive in most contests this season, even when committing costly turnovers.

It didn't appear as if the 49ers were going to end their season the day after the season finale, when the team opened up 3-1. But four consecutive losses to Atlanta, Houston, Indianapolis and Tennessee put the 49ers in a tough position to rally from.

"There's disappointment. I wanted to go to the playoffs and I worked so hard to get there. I felt like we had a chance to go, but we didn't make it," nose tackle Aubrayo Franklin said. "When you look at the statistics, it's bittersweet. We were high in a bunch of statistics defensively, but we're not in the playoffs."

The 49ers made extreme strides defensively as well in the second half of the season, and even more in the final month, forcing 15 turnovers from Week 14-16. The unit also finished tied for the league lead with 23 forced fumbles and became the only defense in the NFL to stop opponents from scoring a touchdown in five different games. After finishing 13th overall in 2008, the group finished 15th overall in 2009 with the league's 6th overall rush defense.

Franklin was a big part of that success as he finished with 36 tackles and a career-high 2.0 sacks. The stout nose tackle, who figures to be a restricted free agent if the NFL doesn't settle on a new collective bargaining agreement this offseason, was also credited by teammate Joe Staley as being a main factor in the linebacker making his third consecutive Pro Bowl.

"It's always good to get recognition, but I'd trade it in to make the playoffs," Franklin said. "I haven't been in the playoffs for a long time and I felt like this year was going to be the year. It's kind of crushing not to go. But it's always a motivation to work harder in the offseason."

Franklin came into 2009 on the heels of his hardest offseason training in his seven-year career and plans to only go harder this offseason.

"You have to work harder. There are things in my game I can improve on and I'm going to go into this offseason with that mindset and use it as gas and fuel to burn on."