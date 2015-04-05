49ers Mourn the Loss of Broadcaster Lon Simmons

Apr 05, 2015 at 10:53 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 
simmons-hdr.jpg

Former San Francisco 49ers broadcaster Lon Simmons passed away Sunday morning at the age of 91. 49ers CEO Jed York shared his thoughts on the loss of the Bay Area sports legend.

"The 49ers family was deeply saddened to lose one of our own today with the passing of Lon Simmons. Much more than an iconic voice in the great history of Bay Area sports, Lon shared his passion for this region's teams with generations of fans. For more than two decades 49ers fans were treated to the great talents of a man of high integrity and tremendous humility. Whether it was a game-winning touchdown pass from Joe Montana to John Taylor or the miraculous scramble by Steve Young against the Vikings, he brought some of our greatest moments to the world. The 49ers organization is honored Lon Simmons played such a special role in our history. We extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to his loved ones."

Some members of the Bay Area sports community took to Twitter to share their memories and pay tribute to Simmons.

