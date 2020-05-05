49ers Morning Report: NFC West Draft Grades, Alex Boone Talks with 49ers PREP, Raheem Mostert's Favorite Game

Around the NFC West: Post-NFL Draft Edition

At the close of the NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers received top grades from analysts for the team's 2020 draft class and trade for veteran left tackle Trent Williams. Hall of Famer Deion Sanders praised John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan for their draft selections on NFL Network saying "they know what they're doing." While the 49ers filled key voids on the roster during the three-day event, how did the team's NFC West rivals fare? Find Out Here >>