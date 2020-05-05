49ers Morning Report: NFC West Draft Grades, Alex Boone Talks with 49ers PREP, Raheem Mostert's Favorite Game

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top storylines for Tuesday, May 5.
Around the NFC West: Post-NFL Draft Edition
At the close of the NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers received top grades from analysts for the team's 2020 draft class and trade for veteran left tackle Trent Williams. Hall of Famer Deion Sanders praised John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan for their draft selections on NFL Network saying "they know what they're doing." While the 49ers filled key voids on the roster during the three-day event, how did the team's NFC West rivals fare? Find Out Here >>
49ers PREP Video Coaching Series Episode 1: Alex Boone
Each week 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank are bringing together people from across the football landscape to talk about their experiences. This week's guest is former 49ers offensive lineman Alex Boone. Watch the full interview below or head to 49ers.com/prepstartsnow to check out the 49ers PREP full workout and video series.
Raheem Mostert Calls NFC Championship Game vs. Packers his Favorite Game of his Career
Raheem Mostert reflected on his record-breaking performance in the NFC Championship game, saying it's his favorite game of his career. Mostert was the star of the show with 29 carries for 220 yards and four touchdowns. The running back became the only player in NFL history to record over 200 yards and four touchdowns in a playoff game.