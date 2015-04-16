49ers Local Pro Day Roster Includes Stanford's Ty Montgomery, Henry Anderson, Texas' Nate Boyer

More than 60 players are scheduled to attend the 2015 edition of the 49ers local pro day. Here are 15 names you might know.
The San Francisco 49ers annual local pro day is set to take place on Friday.
Draft-eligible prospects from Bay Area colleges like Stanford, Cal and San Jose State are invited to attend the workout, which will take place 13 days before the 2015 NFL Draft. In addition to the local colleges, prospects from the 49ers hometown region are also eligible to attend.
Not all of the players are going to work out, but a good amount of the prospects with ties to the Bay Area will get a chance to perform field tests for the 49ers scouting department. The workout will also be the first time Jim Tomsula's coaching staff will be on the practice field instructing players through their drills.
Here are five things should know about the pre-draft event:
1. The Roster
Before we dive into anything else, take a look at who will attend the pro day.
|
#
|
Player Name
|
Pos
|
School
|
13
|
ADJEI, HARRY
|
WO
|
ADAMS ST
|
20
|
AL-UQDAH, ESSTON
|
SS
|
SAN JOSE ST
|
90
|
ANDERSON, HENRY
|
DE
|
STANFORD
|
45
|
ANDERSON, TYLER
|
FB
|
OREGON ST
|
50
|
ARGUELLO, ANTHONY
|
IB
|
LA VERNE
|
51
|
BACON, SEAN
|
OB
|
SAN JOSE ST
|
71
|
BASKIN-WESLEY, DRE
|
OT
|
BYU
|
91
|
BLAKE, ADRIAN
|
DE
|
SAN JOSE ST
|
22
|
BONDURANT, TRA'MAYNE
|
SS
|
ARIZONA
|
43
|
BOYER, NATE
|
LS
|
TEXAS
|
20
|
BROWN, MARIO
|
OH
|
E.WASH
|
14
|
CAMPBELL, DIANDRE
|
WO
|
WASHINGTON
|
15
|
CARR, JABARI
|
WO
|
SAN JOSE ST
|
81
|
CARTER, DEANDRE
|
WO
|
CAL ST-SAC
|
23
|
CLARK, TRACY
|
DC
|
WASH ST
|
24
|
COLLINS, DAMON
|
DC
|
UNLV
|
74
|
CROSTHWAITE, ALEX
|
OG
|
CALIFORNIA
|
25
|
DANIEL, ROB
|
DC
|
BYU
|
27
|
EGU, KEN
|
DC
|
DUQUESNE
|
28
|
ERBY, J'RON
|
DC
|
WAYNE STATE
|
29
|
FRIERSON, DASHEON
|
DC
|
SAN JOSE ST
|
82
|
GALVIN, RICKEY
|
WO
|
WASH ST
|
54
|
GOFORTH, RYAN
|
OB
|
SAN JOSE ST
|
30
|
HAIKINS, NIGEL
|
DC
|
NEVADA
|
31
|
HARVEY, RANDY
|
DC
|
FIU
|
32
|
HIGHTOWER, FORREST
|
DC
|
SAN JOSE ST
|
22
|
JELKS, ALVIN
|
OH
|
SAN JOSE ST
|
10
|
KAEHLER, QUINN
|
QB
|
SAN DIEGO ST
|
33
|
KING, AKEEM
|
FS
|
SAN JOSE ST
|
1
|
LANGFORD, JAMES
|
PK
|
CALIFORNIA
|
83
|
LIVERS, POPPY
|
WO
|
VILLANOVA
|
35
|
LOWE, MIKE
|
SS
|
CALIFORNIA
|
23
|
MANZANARES, GABE
|
OH
|
CAL-DAVIS
|
84
|
MCCAIN, JOSHUA
|
WO
|
IDAHO
|
85
|
MILTON, XAVIER
|
WO
|
FLORIDA TECH
|
86
|
MONTGOMERY, TY
|
WO
|
STANFORD
|
36
|
OLUGBODE, KYLE
|
FS
|
STANFORD
|
2
|
PARDULA, TREVOR
|
PT
|
KANSAS
|
38
|
PARHAM, DELENCY
|
DC
|
IDAHO
|
92
|
PARRY, DAVID
|
NT
|
STANFORD
|
49
|
PETERS, CONNOR
|
TE
|
BOISE ST
|
93
|
PETERSEN, KRIS
|
DE
|
TEXAS ST
|
75
|
PETERSON, DAVID
|
OC
|
SAN JOSE ST
|
46
|
PLANTARIC, EDWARD
|
FB
|
STANFORD
|
94
|
POLE, TONI
|
NT
|
WASH ST
|
95
|
RACITI, TRAVIS
|
DE
|
SAN JOSE ST
|
55
|
RENAUD, BLAKE
|
IB
|
BOISE ST
|
3
|
RHYNE, BEN
|
PT
|
STANFORD
|
40
|
RICHARDS, JORDAN
|
SS
|
STANFORD
|
56
|
RUSSO, XAVIER
|
IB
|
BROWN
|
24
|
SEALE, RICKY
|
OH
|
STANFORD
|
44
|
SHEPERDSON, JOHN
|
LS
|
CALIFORNIA
|
76
|
SILANO, TEDDY
|
OT
|
MESA
|
57
|
TARPLEY, A J
|
IB
|
STANFORD
|
11
|
TRAINOR, AUSTIN
|
QB
|
FLORIDA A&M
|
96
|
VAE, FOLOI
|
DE
|
SAN JOSE ST
|
98
|
VAESAU, SIUEA
|
DE
|
UNLV
|
58
|
VAUGHTERS, JAMES
|
OB
|
STANFORD
|
41
|
VINAL, MATT
|
SS
|
UNLV
|
47
|
WARD, LEE
|
FB
|
STANFORD
|
88
|
WARK, JACOB
|
WO
|
OREGON ST
|
89
|
WHITE, BRANDON
|
WO
|
SAN DIEGO
|
99
|
WILFLEY, HARRISON
|
DE
|
CALIFORNIA
|
4
|
WILLIAMSON, JORDAN
|
PK
|
STANFORD
|
48
|
WYNN, DYLAN
|
FB
|
OREGON ST
2. Highest-rated Attendees
According to CBS Sports' rankings, the highest-rated players in attendance will be a trio of Stanford prospects: Defensive end Henry Anderson (ranked 125th overall), strong safety Jordan Richards (175th overall) and wide receiver Ty Montgomery (180th overall).
We caught up with Anderson and Montgomery at the 2015 Senior Bowl.
3. Inspirational Prospect
Texas Longhorn Nate Boyer is arguably the most interesting prospect attending the workout. For starters, the long snapper was part of the U.S. Army's 3rd Special Forces Group.
Boyer, 34, is trying to make the NFL, and he's a Green Beret.
Fascinating stuff, which of course was covered in depth by MMQB and Yahoo! Sports.
4. First Look at 49ers Staff
Attention will be on the prospects, but there will probably be as much focus on what the coaches are doing on Friday.
The pro day workout will be the first opportunity to see Tomsula, plus coordinators Geep Chryst and Eric Mangini on the field in their new roles. We'll also get a chance to observe how the position coaches will instruct players through individual drills.
A breakdown of the 49ers 2015 coaching staff in photos.
5. Jobs Can Be Earned
The 49ers signed three players who attended last year's pro day as undrafted free agents, Shayne Skov, cornerback Cameron Fuller and tight end Kevin Greene. Of the three, Skov, a former Stanford linebacker, remains on the squad.
So if the team doesn't select one of the attendees, there's always hope that the 49ers offer an undrafted contract down the line.