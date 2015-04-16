49ers Local Pro Day Roster Includes Stanford's Ty Montgomery, Henry Anderson, Texas' Nate Boyer

The San Francisco 49ers annual local pro day is set to take place on Friday.

Draft-eligible prospects from Bay Area colleges like Stanford, Cal and San Jose State are invited to attend the workout, which will take place 13 days before the 2015 NFL Draft. In addition to the local colleges, prospects from the 49ers hometown region are also eligible to attend.

Not all of the players are going to work out, but a good amount of the prospects with ties to the Bay Area will get a chance to perform field tests for the 49ers scouting department. The workout will also be the first time Jim Tomsula's coaching staff will be on the practice field instructing players through their drills.

Here are five things should know about the pre-draft event:

1. The Roster

Before we dive into anything else, take a look at who will attend the pro day.

#

Player Name

Pos

School

13

ADJEI, HARRY

WO

ADAMS ST

20

AL-UQDAH, ESSTON

SS

SAN JOSE ST

90

ANDERSON, HENRY

DE

STANFORD

45

ANDERSON, TYLER

FB

OREGON ST

50

ARGUELLO, ANTHONY

IB

LA VERNE

51

BACON, SEAN

OB

SAN JOSE ST

71

BASKIN-WESLEY, DRE

OT

BYU

91

BLAKE, ADRIAN

DE

SAN JOSE ST

22

BONDURANT, TRA'MAYNE

SS

ARIZONA

43

BOYER, NATE

LS

TEXAS

20

BROWN, MARIO

OH

E.WASH

14

CAMPBELL, DIANDRE

WO

WASHINGTON

15

CARR, JABARI

WO

SAN JOSE ST

81

CARTER, DEANDRE

WO

CAL ST-SAC

23

CLARK, TRACY

DC

WASH ST

24

COLLINS, DAMON

DC

UNLV

74

CROSTHWAITE, ALEX

OG

CALIFORNIA

25

DANIEL, ROB

DC

BYU

27

EGU, KEN

DC

DUQUESNE

28

ERBY, J'RON

DC

WAYNE STATE

29

FRIERSON, DASHEON

DC

SAN JOSE ST

82

GALVIN, RICKEY

WO

WASH ST

54

GOFORTH, RYAN

OB

SAN JOSE ST

30

HAIKINS, NIGEL

DC

NEVADA

31

HARVEY, RANDY

DC

FIU

32

HIGHTOWER, FORREST

DC

SAN JOSE ST

22

JELKS, ALVIN

OH

SAN JOSE ST

10

KAEHLER, QUINN

QB

SAN DIEGO ST

33

KING, AKEEM

FS

SAN JOSE ST

1

LANGFORD, JAMES

PK

CALIFORNIA

83

LIVERS, POPPY

WO

VILLANOVA

35

LOWE, MIKE

SS

CALIFORNIA

23

MANZANARES, GABE

OH

CAL-DAVIS

84

MCCAIN, JOSHUA

WO

IDAHO

85

MILTON, XAVIER

WO

FLORIDA TECH

86

MONTGOMERY, TY

WO

STANFORD

36

OLUGBODE, KYLE

FS

STANFORD

2

PARDULA, TREVOR

PT

KANSAS

38

PARHAM, DELENCY

DC

IDAHO

92

PARRY, DAVID

NT

STANFORD

49

PETERS, CONNOR

TE

BOISE ST

93

PETERSEN, KRIS

DE

TEXAS ST

75

PETERSON, DAVID

OC

SAN JOSE ST

46

PLANTARIC, EDWARD

FB

STANFORD

94

POLE, TONI

NT

WASH ST

95

RACITI, TRAVIS

DE

SAN JOSE ST

55

RENAUD, BLAKE

IB

BOISE ST

3

RHYNE, BEN

PT

STANFORD

40

RICHARDS, JORDAN

SS

STANFORD

56

RUSSO, XAVIER

IB

BROWN

24

SEALE, RICKY

OH

STANFORD

44

SHEPERDSON, JOHN

LS

CALIFORNIA

76

SILANO, TEDDY

OT

MESA

57

TARPLEY, A J

IB

STANFORD

11

TRAINOR, AUSTIN

QB

FLORIDA A&M

96

VAE, FOLOI

DE

SAN JOSE ST

98

VAESAU, SIUEA

DE

UNLV

58

VAUGHTERS, JAMES

OB

STANFORD

41

VINAL, MATT

SS

UNLV

47

WARD, LEE

FB

STANFORD

88

WARK, JACOB

WO

OREGON ST

89

WHITE, BRANDON

WO

SAN DIEGO

99

WILFLEY, HARRISON

DE

CALIFORNIA

4

WILLIAMSON, JORDAN

PK

STANFORD

48

WYNN, DYLAN

FB

OREGON ST

2. Highest-rated Attendees

According to CBS Sports' rankings, the highest-rated players in attendance will be a trio of Stanford prospects: Defensive end Henry Anderson (ranked 125th overall), strong safety Jordan Richards (175th overall) and wide receiver Ty Montgomery (180th overall).

We caught up with Anderson and Montgomery at the 2015 Senior Bowl.

3. Inspirational Prospect

Texas Longhorn Nate Boyer is arguably the most interesting prospect attending the workout. For starters, the long snapper was part of the U.S. Army's 3rd Special Forces Group.

Boyer, 34, is trying to make the NFL, and he's a Green Beret.

Fascinating stuff, which of course was covered in depth by MMQB and Yahoo! Sports.

4. First Look at 49ers Staff

Attention will be on the prospects, but there will probably be as much focus on what the coaches are doing on Friday.

The pro day workout will be the first opportunity to see Tomsula, plus coordinators Geep Chryst and Eric Mangini on the field in their new roles. We'll also get a chance to observe how the position coaches will instruct players through individual drills.

5. Jobs Can Be Earned

The 49ers signed three players who attended last year's pro day as undrafted free agents, Shayne Skov,  cornerback Cameron Fuller and tight end Kevin Greene. Of the three, Skov, a former Stanford linebacker, remains on the squad.

So if the team doesn't select one of the attendees, there's always hope that the 49ers offer an undrafted contract down the line.

