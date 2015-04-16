49ers Local Pro Day Roster Includes Stanford's Ty Montgomery, Henry Anderson, Texas' Nate Boyer

The San Francisco 49ers annual local pro day is set to take place on Friday.

Draft-eligible prospects from Bay Area colleges like Stanford, Cal and San Jose State are invited to attend the workout, which will take place 13 days before the 2015 NFL Draft. In addition to the local colleges, prospects from the 49ers hometown region are also eligible to attend.

Not all of the players are going to work out, but a good amount of the prospects with ties to the Bay Area will get a chance to perform field tests for the 49ers scouting department. The workout will also be the first time Jim Tomsula's coaching staff will be on the practice field instructing players through their drills.

Here are five things should know about the pre-draft event:

1. The Roster

Before we dive into anything else, take a look at who will attend the pro day.

# Player Name Pos School 13 ADJEI, HARRY WO ADAMS ST 20 AL-UQDAH, ESSTON SS SAN JOSE ST 90 ANDERSON, HENRY DE STANFORD 45 ANDERSON, TYLER FB OREGON ST 50 ARGUELLO, ANTHONY IB LA VERNE 51 BACON, SEAN OB SAN JOSE ST 71 BASKIN-WESLEY, DRE OT BYU 91 BLAKE, ADRIAN DE SAN JOSE ST 22 BONDURANT, TRA'MAYNE SS ARIZONA 43 BOYER, NATE LS TEXAS 20 BROWN, MARIO OH E.WASH 14 CAMPBELL, DIANDRE WO WASHINGTON 15 CARR, JABARI WO SAN JOSE ST 81 CARTER, DEANDRE WO CAL ST-SAC 23 CLARK, TRACY DC WASH ST 24 COLLINS, DAMON DC UNLV 74 CROSTHWAITE, ALEX OG CALIFORNIA 25 DANIEL, ROB DC BYU 27 EGU, KEN DC DUQUESNE 28 ERBY, J'RON DC WAYNE STATE 29 FRIERSON, DASHEON DC SAN JOSE ST 82 GALVIN, RICKEY WO WASH ST 54 GOFORTH, RYAN OB SAN JOSE ST 30 HAIKINS, NIGEL DC NEVADA 31 HARVEY, RANDY DC FIU 32 HIGHTOWER, FORREST DC SAN JOSE ST 22 JELKS, ALVIN OH SAN JOSE ST 10 KAEHLER, QUINN QB SAN DIEGO ST 33 KING, AKEEM FS SAN JOSE ST 1 LANGFORD, JAMES PK CALIFORNIA 83 LIVERS, POPPY WO VILLANOVA 35 LOWE, MIKE SS CALIFORNIA 23 MANZANARES, GABE OH CAL-DAVIS 84 MCCAIN, JOSHUA WO IDAHO 85 MILTON, XAVIER WO FLORIDA TECH 86 MONTGOMERY, TY WO STANFORD 36 OLUGBODE, KYLE FS STANFORD 2 PARDULA, TREVOR PT KANSAS 38 PARHAM, DELENCY DC IDAHO 92 PARRY, DAVID NT STANFORD 49 PETERS, CONNOR TE BOISE ST 93 PETERSEN, KRIS DE TEXAS ST 75 PETERSON, DAVID OC SAN JOSE ST 46 PLANTARIC, EDWARD FB STANFORD 94 POLE, TONI NT WASH ST 95 RACITI, TRAVIS DE SAN JOSE ST 55 RENAUD, BLAKE IB BOISE ST 3 RHYNE, BEN PT STANFORD 40 RICHARDS, JORDAN SS STANFORD 56 RUSSO, XAVIER IB BROWN 24 SEALE, RICKY OH STANFORD 44 SHEPERDSON, JOHN LS CALIFORNIA 76 SILANO, TEDDY OT MESA 57 TARPLEY, A J IB STANFORD 11 TRAINOR, AUSTIN QB FLORIDA A&M 96 VAE, FOLOI DE SAN JOSE ST 98 VAESAU, SIUEA DE UNLV 58 VAUGHTERS, JAMES OB STANFORD 41 VINAL, MATT SS UNLV 47 WARD, LEE FB STANFORD 88 WARK, JACOB WO OREGON ST 89 WHITE, BRANDON WO SAN DIEGO 99 WILFLEY, HARRISON DE CALIFORNIA 4 WILLIAMSON, JORDAN PK STANFORD 48 WYNN, DYLAN FB OREGON ST

2. Highest-rated Attendees



According to CBS Sports' rankings, the highest-rated players in attendance will be a trio of Stanford prospects: Defensive end Henry Anderson (ranked 125th overall), strong safety Jordan Richards (175th overall) and wide receiver Ty Montgomery (180th overall).