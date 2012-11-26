49ers Launch FarewellCandlestick.com

In preparation for next year's farewell season at Candlestick Park, 49ers Faithful are encouraged to help commemorate what will be a momentous season by participating in the Farewell to Candlestick campaign.

During the months of November and December, fans can visit FarewellCandlestick.com to review video highlights of 25 nominated moments. Fans will then vote by creating their own personal Top 10 list which they will then submit to the 49ers and share on Facebook and Twitter. Voting will end December 21st. These memorable moments will be recognized throughout the 2013 season on season tickets and celebrated through various ways leading up to and on game day.

"The San Francisco 49ers and Candlestick Park have shared one of the truly special relationships between a team and its stadium in sports history," said San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York. "As our final season at this storied venue fast approaches, we plan to celebrate the moments in Candlestick history that have carved out a special place in each of our hearts. We invite our Faithful Fans to help us select and commemorate those truly spectacular memories."

Behind the Numbers:

-Candlestick has hosted the most playoff games in NFL history with 26. 19 of those games were wins, a total that ranks 2nd in the NFL in that span behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (20)

-The 49ers have won 198 regular season games at Candlestick. The 198 wins are the eighth most home wins in the NFL since 1971, the year the 49ers moved to Candlestick.

-The 49ers have won 39 of 54 primetime games at Candlestick, including 34 Monday Night Football games. The 49ers are 23-11 on Monday Night Football.