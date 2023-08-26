49ers Kicker Zane Gonzalez Ruled Out of #LACvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers had both their kickers unavailable for Friday night's preseason finale versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie kicker ﻿ Jake Moody ﻿ was ruled out Friday morning after due to a right quad strain he sustained in practice. He is day-to-day with his injury.

In the first quarter of the game, veteran kicker ﻿Zane Gonzalez﻿ was also ruled out after suffering a calf injury. He was seen stretching ahead of kickoff but never entered the game. Punter ﻿Mitch Wishnowsky﻿ has taken over kicking responsibilities against the Chargers. He missed a PAT following the 49ers first quarter touchdown.