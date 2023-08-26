49ers Kicker Zane Gonzalez Ruled Out of #LACvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers had both their kickers unavailable for Friday night's preseason finale versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie kicker Jake Moody was ruled out Friday morning after due to a right quad strain he sustained in practice. He is day-to-day with his injury.
In the first quarter of the game, veteran kicker Zane Gonzalez was also ruled out after suffering a calf injury. He was seen stretching ahead of kickoff but never entered the game. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky has taken over kicking responsibilities against the Chargers. He missed a PAT following the 49ers first quarter touchdown.