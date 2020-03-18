49ers Morning Report: Contract Tenders for Bourne and Breida, Armstead's Work in the Community and Facebook Watch Parties

Happy New League Year,
The 2020 league year has finally arrived, which means free agency opens at 1 pm PT this afternoon. Before all the transactions start going through, here are your top storylines for Wednesday morning, March 18.
Matt Breida and Kendrick Bourne Tendered One-year Contracts
The 49ers announced on Tuesday that they have tendered one-year contracts with Kendrick Bourne and Matt Breida. Both restricted free agents, the wideout and running back will look to build on their 2019 seasons. Bourne appeared in all 16 regular season games and three postseason games registering a career-high six touchdown receptions. Breida appeared in 13 regular season games and all three postseason games amassing 762 all-purpose yards.
Arik Armstead's Commitment to the Community
On Monday, San Francisco announced they had signed Armstead to a five-year contract extension through the 2024 season. Originally selected 17th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, Armstead has become a cornerstone of the 49ers defensive line. But Armstead has made it clear he wants to make just as big of an impact in the community as he does on the field. A native of Sacramento, Calif., Armstead has pledged his own money towards education equality. Through his work with the 49ers and in his own foundation, The Armstead Academic Project, the defensive lineman is leaving his stamp on his community. Read more about Armstead's efforts here.
View some of Arik Armstead's best moments since being drafted by the 49ers 17th overall in 2015.
49ers Facebook Watch Parties
The 49ers are hosting Highlight Happy Hours every afternoon on the team's Facebook. Tune in and join your fellow Faithful Monday-Friday to watch some of the best moments from the 2019 season and the 49ers archives.