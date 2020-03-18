49ers Morning Report: Contract Tenders for Bourne and Breida, Armstead's Work in the Community and Facebook Watch Parties

On Monday, San Francisco announced they had signed Armstead to a five-year contract extension through the 2024 season. Originally selected 17th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, Armstead has become a cornerstone of the 49ers defensive line. But Armstead has made it clear he wants to make just as big of an impact in the community as he does on the field. A native of Sacramento, Calif., Armstead has pledged his own money towards education equality. Through his work with the 49ers and in his own foundation, The Armstead Academic Project, the defensive lineman is leaving his stamp on his community. Read more about Armstead's efforts here.