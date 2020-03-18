49ers Morning Report: Contract Tenders for Bourne and Breida, Armstead's Work in the Community and Facebook Watch Parties

Mar 18, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Happy New League Year,

The 2020 league year has finally arrived, which means free agency opens at 1 pm PT this afternoon. Before all the transactions start going through, here are your top storylines for Wednesday morning, March 18.

Matt Breida and Kendrick Bourne Tendered One-year Contracts

The 49ers announced on Tuesday that they have tendered one-year contracts with Kendrick Bourne and Matt Breida. Both restricted free agents, the wideout and running back will look to build on their 2019 seasons. Bourne appeared in all 16 regular season games and three postseason games registering a career-high six touchdown receptions. Breida appeared in 13 regular season games and all three postseason games amassing 762 all-purpose yards.

Arik Armstead's Commitment to the Community

On Monday, San Francisco announced they had signed Armstead to a five-year contract extension through the 2024 season. Originally selected 17th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, Armstead has become a cornerstone of the 49ers defensive line. But Armstead has made it clear he wants to make just as big of an impact in the community as he does on the field. A native of Sacramento, Calif., Armstead has pledged his own money towards education equality. Through his work with the 49ers and in his own foundation, The Armstead Academic Project, the defensive lineman is leaving his stamp on his community. Read more about Armstead's efforts here.

The Best of Arik Armstead's First Five Seasons in San Francisco

View some of Arik Armstead's best moments since being drafted by the 49ers 17th overall in 2015.

DL Arik Armstead
1 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
2 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
3 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
4 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
5 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
6 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
7 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
8 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead The Arik Armstead Academic Project Hosts Students at Levi's® Stadium
9 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

The Arik Armstead Academic Project Hosts Students at Levi's® Stadium

DL Arik Armstead
10 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
11 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead Crucial Catch Fashion Show
12 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

Crucial Catch Fashion Show

DL Arik Armstead
13 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
14 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
15 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
16 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead The Arik Armstead Academic Project Hosts Students at Levi's® Stadium
17 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

The Arik Armstead Academic Project Hosts Students at Levi's® Stadium

DL Arik Armstead
18 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
19 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead My Cause My Cleats Cause: Arik Armstead Academic Project
20 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

My Cause My Cleats Cause: Arik Armstead Academic Project

DL Arik Armstead
21 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
22 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
23 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
24 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
25 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

49ers Facebook Watch Parties

The 49ers are hosting Highlight Happy Hours every afternoon on the team's Facebook. Tune in and join your fellow Faithful Monday-Friday to watch some of the best moments from the 2019 season and the 49ers archives.

