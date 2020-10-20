San Francisco 49ers Announce Joovv as Official Light Therapy Partner

The San Francisco 49ers and Joovv Inc., a California-based company that develops light therapy products for performance, recovery and overall health and wellness, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership between a professional sports franchise and a light therapy brand. As part of the agreement, Joovv will be the official light therapy partner of the 49ers, highlighted by the next-generation Joovv Recovery Room built adjacent to the team's locker room.

Inside the locker room at Levi's® Stadium, players have access to a dedicated light therapy room for recovery immediately after games or practice. Light therapy has proven benefits for muscle recovery, including improving blood circulation and helping the body's inflammation process. The San Francisco 49ers health and performance team started using Joovv products with players prior to the start of the 2019 season, and have since expanded its use in the team's daily training and recovery routine, warranting an official team partnership.

"Being from the belief that balance is the key to efficient and energetic movement, our daily use of Joovv products set our athletes up for success," said 49ers Director of Functional Performance Elliot Williams. "Light therapy allows us to provide a player's body with an extremely valuable resource that is proven to support the body's natural inflammation process, increase cellular regeneration and aid in sleep optimization, three main aspects of recovery that ensure our players are at their best for gameday."

Joovv light therapy products provide users with the ability to choose between the recovery benefits of red light, near infrared light, or both. Red light is readily absorbed by surface tissues and cells, promoting skin health and healing, while near infrared (NIR) light is invisible to the human eye, and penetrates into deeper tissues, leading to enhanced recovery by supporting the body's natural inflammation process. Joovv's patented modular design features Recovery+ mode, delivering continuous red light and pulsed NIR light to boost the body's natural recovery, healing, and regeneration process -- ideal for post-workout treatments.

Detailed information about how light therapy can promote skin health, performance & recovery, and optimize sleep is available at Joovv.com, along with a summary of the Joovv product line. Additionally, the website features more than 1,000 clinical studies about the attributes of light therapy and its beneficial effects on the human body.