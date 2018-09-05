49ers Introduce WON, Women of the Niners

Sep 04, 2018 at 06:43 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

San Francisco 49ers football is officially back! Throughout the 2018 season, the team looks forward to celebrating the women who make the 49ers legacy what it is. That's why the team is excited to introduce WON: Women of the Niners.

The official women's club of the 49ers is geared towards the women who tirelessly support the 49ers. This community will connect online through WON's monthly online magazine with exclusive team content. The team will also host club events every month during the regular season.

The WON online magazine will provide members with insight to the team featuring columns from the coaching staff, executive team and other members of the front office and football staff.

With a variety of great events, WON will have something for everyone, whether you love road game watch parties, connecting with other like-minded women, making a difference in your community, or taking a yoga class at Levi's® Stadium.

There are two types of memberships for women to get involved. The Red membership is free and includes the monthly online magazine and invitations to WON events. The Gold membership includes the online magazine, discounted tickets to WON events and a member kit with club-branded swag.

You can sign up for free to receive exclusive WON content here or learn about our enhanced membership for discounts to events and merchandise by signing up for the gold membership here.

