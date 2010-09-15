49ers Improve Game Day Experience

-49ers Gameday Live, powered by Yinzcam – A new mobile application that allows fans at the game to view multiple camera angles and watch NFL RedZone on their smart phone. Fans will also have the ability to follow live in-game statistics and read the latest news on the team. HP TouchSmart screens with the 49ers Gameday Live application available in the owner's suites and the Rambus Press Box for media to sample

-A second Field Suite providing more fans the opportunity to see the action closer than ever before. The new field suite is located behind the south endzone. Those fans watching the game from the field suite will be brought directly into the experience as the players and coaches enter and exit the field through the suite

-New field box seats located around the lower bowl of the park, closest to the field, where fans are provided a pregame all inclusive food and beverage tailgate experience and in-game complimentary beverage service at their seats providing a "suite-seat" feel with proximity to the field

-Installed a pedestrian bridge for Hunters Point Expressway, allowing for car and pedestrian traffic to be separated, while improving the safety of both at the crosswalk east of parking Gate 4

-Increased season ticket holder advantages including lanyards to provide easier access in and out of their seats, limiting the hassle of having to show their tickets every time they enter and exit their seats; and new season ticket holder giveaways

-Additional suite holder advantages including access to the Stadium Club where suite holders can watch the game and enjoy beverages before, during and after games

-An "Early Fan of the Game" program where fans are chosen randomly as they enter the stadium to receive a variety of giveaways including merchandise and food & beverage vouchers. The program has been created to stimulate early arrivals in the hope of enabling easier flow of traffic into the stadium and encourage fans to support the team from kick-off to the final play

-Increased service initiatives from stadium staff to better provide information and safety for all in attendance

-Decorative banners wrapping the exterior of the stadium and the entire field level to give a fresh new look to the 'Stick

-A new look to the entire suite corridor featuring life-sized photographs of some of the best moments in 49ers history

-Additional directional and informational signage to help fans more easily find the restrooms, seating sections and other areas throughout the stadium