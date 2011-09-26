49ers Impact Youngstown B&G Club

The players, too, jumped at the chance to be a part of the event.

Linebacker Larry Grant, a once Ohio State Buckeye, was pleased to give back to a familiar place.

"It's always good to do things for the kids, who look up to guys like us," Grant said. "One of my goals in life is to always touch as many people as I can in many different ways. Coming back to Ohio and being able to do this is a true blessing."

Grant and the 49ers linebackers spent time in the basketball gym playing with the kids, signing autographs and answering their questions. In fact, all of the defensive players and specialists were broken up into groups where they shared the values of the team's RESPECT campaign, one that stresses respect for schools, families and communities.

The 49ers safeties spent time in the homework center where they helped kids with everything from spelling to poetry.

"I helped a young girl work on a bio poem," safety Madieu Wiliams said. "It consists of things about who she is in a poetry format. It answers certain questions like her name, where she lives, what are her hobbies, things that she loves and things that she doesn't like.

"I used to do things like that, a lot of poetry stuff like haikus. That was one my favorite things to do growing up in school."

Williams couldn't help but feel like he was back in school. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound safety was in fact sitting in a tiny chair, fit for an elementary school student.

"It does take you back," the NFL's 2010 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner said. "It really does."

Towards the end of the event, the players posed with the students for a group photo, but not before Youngstown B&G Executive Director Tony Perrone made sure to thank the Yorks and the 49ers for their impactful appearance.

"Their involvement in the community, not just in San Francisco, but here in Youngstown, is crucial to the development of young people," Perrone said to the gathering, before directing a message specifically to the players in attendance.

"I don't know how much you understand the impact of what you do coming here and what it means to our young people," Perrone continued.