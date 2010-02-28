49ers Hold High Regard for Medical Exams

"With Stanford and the 49ers, it's really smooth. What they do is a huge part. We're investing millions of dollars in guys and it would be like buying a used car that you wouldn't check out before you buy, compared to a new car," McCloughan said. "That's how I look at it. If we're going to invest millions, especially in our higher picks, the information they provide is very vital in our draft process."

Not only does Ferguson's disposition make it easier for players to trust him and feel relaxed in his presence, but he also has the conviction when it comes time to stating his opinions.

"It's such a smooth relationship with our medical staff," McCloughan explained. "Everyone does their job and they're all comfortable saying what they really believe."

With this week being one of the busiest for the 49ers training staff, each medical evaluation is crucial in building the roster through the draft.

"We have an opportunity to medically examine and evaluate over 300 young men that we have a potential chance of drafting," Ferguson explained. "It's very important that our physicians and doctors from Stanford are able to do an evaluation and really get a good idea on any injuries, past medical history that would affect their longevity or their durability."

Ferguson and his staff, first review each player's extensive medical history and then give the player a general medical exam that involves a number of things. Last but not least, the players go through an orthopedic exam where muscular, skeletal, bone or any joint issues are investigated.

"Our responsibility is strictly medical, it's up to Coach Singletary and Scot to make the decisions," Ferguson said. "What we do is try to arm those guys with enough information from a medical standpoint that they can make the decisions that they need."

Once Ferguson's work is done in Indianapolis, "That's when the fun starts," he said with a smile.

Ferguson's staff will take all the information gained at the Combine and then they'll go through all the studies that were done, such as MRIs and X-rays.