49ers Hold A Seaside Practice

The 49ers ran two team periods on the day, and the only touchdown came on a 65-yard pass from quarterback Alex Smith to Vernon Davis; the tight end beat a linebacker who was in man-coverage for the score.

A majority of the offensive plays were rushing attempts, and the defense did well in stuffing many of them near the line of scrimmage.

After practice, the team planned to spend the rest of the day in Monterey. But once again, the players were kept in the dark and didn't know the details of their afternoon.

Singletary told them they were going to eat lunch on the bay, and that was it.

But all the players knew whatever their coach had planned, it would be a productive day of training camp.

"We trust Coach and I know he has something good in store for us," safety Taylor Mays said. "I don't always like surprises, but I know we're in good hands."

Notes and QuotesWhile most of the 49ers had never been to the Monterey Bay area before, Tony Curtis felt right at home. The 6-foot-5, 251-pound tight end was born in Seaside, and when he found out where the team would be practicing Thursday he made sure to let his family know. "If you would have told me a month ago that the team would be coming down here to practice I never would have believed you," Curtis said. "It's a great opportunity for me, coming down here and seeing family and friends… I let a lot of people know (the team would be practicing in Seaside) and they told people who told more people. Whoever wanted to come could come."

Although Davis scored the only touchdown of the day, the play of the day would go to Spencer for the acrobatic interception he made during 7-on-7 drills. Quarterback David Carr threw a short, sideline pass intended for wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., but Spencer jumped the route and reached down between his legs for the pick. "I've been working on my hands this offseason, and it's about time I caught one," Spencer joked. "But we're all out here competing hard, so any time I can make a big play it's great for me and the team."

Injury updateScott McKillop left Wednesday's practice with an apparent left knee injury and the team announced Thursday that the inside linebacker tore his patellar tendon and anterior cruciate ligament.