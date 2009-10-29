49ers Have "Respect for Family" in November

The San Francisco 49ers announced their November 2009 community relations events and theme: Respect for Family. During the month of November, the 49ers will focus on spending time in the community to demonstrate respect for families through various events across the Bay Area.

"Giving back during the holidays and teaching our community the importance of family is very important to the 49ers organization," said Joanne Pasternack, community relations director of the San Francisco 49ers. "We pride ourselves in helping those in need during what can be some of the toughest months of the year for many in the Bay Area."

Throughout November, the 49ers will participate in several community-related, hands-on volunteer projects in the Bay Area. The featured event of the month will take place on Tuesday, November 24, 2009, when the team will participate in Serving Thanksgiving Meals at the Ray and Joan Kroc Salvation Army Corps Community Center and Railton Place in San Francisco. Players and their families will be serving a Thanksgiving meal to youth who have aged out of the foster care system as well as chronically homeless adults, veterans, and low-income seniors.

*The November 24th event will take place from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the *Salvation Army at 240 Turk Street, San Francisco, Ca, 94102.

Other events during the month of November will include:

· On November 3,the 49ers will participate in The Red & Gold 52 for 49ers Card Game Tournament with Seniors.At this event, residents of the Valley Village Senior Center in Santa Clara will play card games with current and former 49ers. Games included are Spades, Hearts/Crazy Nines/Golf, and Go Fish. Prizes will be awarded to all who participate. The event will take place at the Valley Village Senior Center at 390 N. Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara, Ca, 95050 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

· On Tuesday, November 17, 2009, the team will participate in Stocking the Food Bank at the San Francisco Food Bank. Players and their families will help sort Thanksgiving food and load the items into vehicles for delivery to needy families in San Francisco. The event will take place at the San Francisco Food Bank located at 900 Pennsylvania Avenue, San Francisco, Ca, 94107 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.