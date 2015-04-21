49ers Have Four Primetime Games, Host Three at Levi's® Stadium

Here's the full primetime calendar:

Week 1 – Monday Night Football – vs. Minnesota Vikings – 7:20 p.m. PT

Week 5 – Sunday Night Football – at New York Giants – 5:30 p.m. PT

Week 7 – Thursday Night Football – vs. Seattle Seahawks – 5:25 p.m. PT

Week 15 – Sunday Night Football – vs. Cincinnati Bengals – 5:30 p.m. PT

San Francisco's all-time series with Minnesota is dead even with each team owning 22 wins against the other. The two franchises also tied a game way back in September of 1966. The Vikings have won each of the last three meetings between the two sides, most recently a 24-13 victory in 2012 at the Metrodome. The 49ers last win against the Vikings came in 2006, a 9-3 clash of kickers at Candlestick Park.

Week 1 is also set to be the return of Vikings running back Adrian Peterson. The star ball-carrier was recently reinstated after being suspended without pay for nearly all of 2014. Peterson's return comes exactly one year after his last game action, a 21-carry, 75-yard performance against the Rams in week 1 of last season. There have been rumblings of AP's desire for a trade, but as of now, he's on course to be a member of the Vikings in 2015.

The 49ers will travel to MetLife Stadium for the second time in as many seasons for a Week 5 meeting with Eli Manning and the New York Giants. San Francisco beat the Giants 16-10 last year behind three Phil Dawson field goals. This year, the matchup will be featured on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." The all-time series is tied at 19 wins apiece.