49ers Have Four Primetime Games, Host Three at Levi's® Stadium

Apr 21, 2015 at 09:21 AM

The 2015 regular schedule speaks volumes about the San Francisco 49ers brand.

Despite an 8-8 record in 2014, the NFL schedule committee awarded the team with four primetime games on Tuesday, beginning with a Week 1 home opener against the Minnesota Vikings on "Monday Night Football." The four appearances on primetime matches the team's total from a season ago.

Levi's® Stadium also deserves plenty of credit. The sterling home of the 49ers will host three out of those four contests, eliciting well-deserved attention from a national audience. The Vikings matchup will also mark the first Monday night game in the young history of Levi's® Stadium.

49ers 2015 Schedule in Photos

A look at the 2015 regular season schedule for the San Francisco 49ers.

Week 1 - Monday 9/14 vs. Minnesota
1 / 69
Week 1 - Monday 9/14 vs. Minnesota
2 / 69
Week 1 - Monday 9/14 vs. Minnesota
3 / 69
Week 1 - Monday 9/14 vs. Minnesota
4 / 69
Week 2 - Sunday 9/20 at Pittsburgh
5 / 69
Week 2 - Sunday 9/20 at Pittsburgh
6 / 69
Week 2 - Sunday 9/20 at Pittsburgh
7 / 69
Week 2 - Sunday 9/20 at Pittsburgh
8 / 69
Week 2 - Sunday 9/20 at Pittsburgh
9 / 69
Week 3 - Sunday 9/27 at Arizona
10 / 69
Week 3 - Sunday 9/27 at Arizona
11 / 69
Week 3 - Sunday 9/27 at Arizona
12 / 69
Week 3 - Sunday 9/27 at Arizona
13 / 69
Week 4 - Sunday 10/4 vs. Green Bay
14 / 69
Week 4 - Sunday 10/4 vs. Green Bay
15 / 69
Week 4 - Sunday 10/4 vs. Green Bay
16 / 69
Week 4 - Sunday 10/4 vs. Green Bay
17 / 69
Sunday night game- 5:30 PM PST
18 / 69

Sunday night game- 5:30 PM PST

Sunday night game - 5:30 PM PST
19 / 69

Sunday night game - 5:30 PM PST

Sunday night game - 5:30 PM PST
20 / 69

Sunday night game - 5:30 PM PST

Sunday night game - 5:30 PM PST
21 / 69

Sunday night game - 5:30 PM PST

Sunday night game - 5:30 PM PST
22 / 69

Sunday night game - 5:30 PM PST

Sunday night game - 5:30 PM PST
23 / 69

Sunday night game - 5:30 PM PST

Week 6 - Sunday 10/18 vs. Baltimore
24 / 69
Week 6 - Sunday 10/18 vs. Baltimore
25 / 69
Week 6 - Sunday 10/18 vs. Baltimore
26 / 69
Week 6 - Sunday 10/18 vs. Baltimore
27 / 69
Week 7 - Thursday 10/22 vs. Seattle
28 / 69
Week 7 - Thursday 10/22 vs. Seattle
29 / 69
Week 7 - Thursday 10/22 vs. Seattle
30 / 69
Week 7 - Thursday 10/22 vs. Seattle
31 / 69
Week 8 - Sunday 11/1 at St. Louis
32 / 69
Week 8 - Sunday 11/1 at St. Louis
33 / 69
Week 8 - Sunday 11/1 at St. Louis
34 / 69
Week 8 - Sunday 11/1 at St. Louis
35 / 69
Week 9 - Sunday 11/8 vs. Atlanta
36 / 69
Week 9 - Sunday 11/8 vs. Atlanta
37 / 69
Week 9 - Sunday 11/8 vs. Atlanta
38 / 69
Week 9 - Sunday 11/8 vs. Atlanta
39 / 69
Week 9 - Sunday 11/8 vs. Atlanta
40 / 69
Week 10 - BYE
41 / 69
Week 11 - Sunday 11/22 at Seattle
42 / 69
Week 11 - Sunday 11/22 at Seattle
43 / 69
Week 11 - Sunday 11/22 at Seattle
44 / 69
Week 12 - Sunday 11/29 vs. Arizona
45 / 69
Week 12 - Sunday 11/29 vs. Arizona
46 / 69
Week 12 - Sunday 11/29 vs. Arizona
47 / 69
Week 13 - Sunday 12/6 at Chicago
48 / 69
Week 13 - Sunday 12/6 at Chicago
49 / 69
Week 13 - Sunday 12/6 at Chicago
50 / 69
Week 13 - Sunday 12/6 at Chicago
51 / 69
Week 13 - Sunday 12/6 at Chicago
52 / 69
Week 14 - Sunday 12/13 at Cleveland
53 / 69
Week 14 - Sunday 12/13 at Cleveland
54 / 69
Week 14 - Sunday 12/13 at Cleveland
55 / 69
Week 14 - Sunday 12/13 at Cleveland
56 / 69
Week 14 - Sunday 12/13 at Cleveland
57 / 69
Sunday night game - 5:30 PM PST
58 / 69

Sunday night game - 5:30 PM PST

Sunday night game - 5:30 PM PST
59 / 69

Sunday night game - 5:30 PM PST

Sunday night game - 5:30 PM PST
60 / 69

Sunday night game - 5:30 PM PST

Sunday night game - 5:30 PM PST
61 / 69

Sunday night game - 5:30 PM PST

Week 16 - Sunday 12/27 at Detroit
62 / 69
Week 16 - Sunday 12/27 at Detroit
63 / 69
Week 16 - Sunday 12/27 at Detroit
64 / 69
Week 16 - Sunday 12/27 at Detroit
65 / 69
Week 16 - Sunday 12/27 at Detroit
66 / 69
Week 17 - Sunday 1/3 vs. St. Louis
67 / 69
Week 17 - Sunday 1/3 vs. St. Louis
68 / 69
Week 17 - Sunday 1/3 vs. St. Louis
69 / 69
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Here's the full primetime calendar:

Week 1 – Monday Night Football – vs. Minnesota Vikings – 7:20 p.m. PT

Week 5 – Sunday Night Football – at New York Giants – 5:30 p.m. PT

Week 7 – Thursday Night Football – vs. Seattle Seahawks – 5:25 p.m. PT

Week 15 – Sunday Night Football – vs. Cincinnati Bengals – 5:30 p.m. PT

San Francisco's all-time series with Minnesota is dead even with each team owning 22 wins against the other. The two franchises also tied a game way back in September of 1966. The Vikings have won each of the last three meetings between the two sides, most recently a 24-13 victory in 2012 at the Metrodome. The 49ers last win against the Vikings came in 2006, a 9-3 clash of kickers at Candlestick Park.

Week 1 is also set to be the return of Vikings running back Adrian Peterson. The star ball-carrier was recently reinstated after being suspended without pay for nearly all of 2014. Peterson's return comes exactly one year after his last game action, a 21-carry, 75-yard performance against the Rams in week 1 of last season. There have been rumblings of AP's desire for a trade, but as of now, he's on course to be a member of the Vikings in 2015.

The 49ers will travel to MetLife Stadium for the second time in as many seasons for a Week 5 meeting with Eli Manning and the New York Giants. San Francisco beat the Giants 16-10 last year behind three Phil Dawson field goals. This year, the matchup will be featured on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." The all-time series is tied at 19 wins apiece.  

Two weeks later, San Francisco will host Seattle on "Thursday Night Football" for a second consecutive year. Thanksgiving Day memories will be fresh on the minds of a 49ers team looking to avenge a 19-3 home loss to its division rival in 2014. Prior to that game, San Francisco had won five consecutive home games against Seattle.

49ers Preseason Opponents in 2015

Take a look at photos from the 49ers past matchups against the team's opponents in the 2015 preseason.

Preseason Week 1 at Houston
1 / 73
No Title
2 / 73
No Title
3 / 73
No Title
4 / 73
No Title
5 / 73
No Title
6 / 73
No Title
7 / 73
No Title
8 / 73
No Title
9 / 73
No Title
10 / 73
No Title
11 / 73
No Title
12 / 73
No Title
13 / 73
Preseason Week 2 vs. Dallas
14 / 73
No Title
15 / 73
No Title
16 / 73
No Title
17 / 73
No Title
18 / 73
No Title
19 / 73
No Title
20 / 73
No Title
21 / 73
No Title
22 / 73
No Title
23 / 73
No Title
24 / 73
No Title
25 / 73
No Title
26 / 73
No Title
27 / 73
No Title
28 / 73
No Title
29 / 73
No Title
30 / 73
No Title
31 / 73
No Title
32 / 73
No Title
33 / 73
No Title
34 / 73
Preseason Week 3 at Denver
35 / 73
No Title
36 / 73
No Title
37 / 73
No Title
38 / 73
No Title
39 / 73
No Title
40 / 73
No Title
41 / 73
No Title
42 / 73
No Title
43 / 73
No Title
44 / 73
No Title
45 / 73
No Title
46 / 73
No Title
47 / 73
No Title
48 / 73
Preseason Week 4 vs. San Diego
49 / 73
No Title
50 / 73
No Title
51 / 73
No Title
52 / 73
No Title
53 / 73
No Title
54 / 73
No Title
55 / 73
No Title
56 / 73
No Title
57 / 73
No Title
58 / 73
No Title
59 / 73
No Title
60 / 73
No Title
61 / 73
No Title
62 / 73
No Title
63 / 73
No Title
64 / 73
No Title
65 / 73
No Title
66 / 73
No Title
67 / 73
No Title
68 / 73
No Title
69 / 73
No Title
70 / 73
No Title
71 / 73
No Title
72 / 73
No Title
73 / 73
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

San Francisco's primetime calendar concludes in week 15 with an AFC North matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on "Sunday Night Football." The 49ers hold an 11-3 edge in the all-time series but haven't played the Bengals since a 13-8 victory in 2011 from Paul Brown Stadium. The contest will be Cincinnati's first trip to San Francisco since 2007, a game the 49ers won 20-13. San Francisco is 5-1 at home all-time against Cincinnati and hasn't lost since 1974. This game, as with all Sunday night contests starting in week five, could be flexed out at the NFL’s discretion.

The history between the two franchises extends to the postseason, with the 49ers beating the Bengals in Super Bowl XVI and XXIII.

49ers Primetime Fast Facts:

  • Going back to 1970, the 49ers own a 68-36 record in primetime games.
  • In that time span, San Francisco owns a home record of 40-17 in primetime.
  • 2015 will be just the sixth time in franchise history that the 49ers have opened the season on "Monday Night Football."
  • San Francisco's 46 wins on "Monday Night Football" are the most of any NFL franchise.


This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Christian McCaffrey Entrena de Nuevo y los 49ers Hablan Sobre los Packers

Los San Francisco 49ers se preparan para recibir a los Green Bay Packers en el Levi's® Stadium durante la Ronda Divisional de la NFC.
news

Christian McCaffrey is 'Full Go' and Other Tuesday Practice Updates

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice at full capacity for the first time since the team's Week 17 matchup versus the Washington Commanders.
news

Quote Roundup: 49ers Talk Home Field Advantage in the Playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers locker room discussed the value of home field advantage and the Faithful's support through the 2023 playoffs.
news

49ers Sign DL Bryant to the Practice Squad, Release a Running Back

The San Francisco 49ers have signed DL Austin Bryant to the team's practice squad and released RB Jeremy McNichols. 
Advertising