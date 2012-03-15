49ers Foundation Teams with YMCA

With all of the struggles facing Bay Area youth today, it is important to have role models in the community who will ensure these youth the opportunity to build healthy and productive lives. In support of that mission, the YMCA of San Francisco hosted its inaugural Y For Youth Luncheon on Friday, March 9th at AT&T Park.

Nearly 400 corporate, philanthropic and civic leaders convened to aid the efforts of the Y's youth development programming, and among those individuals were 49ers team owner John York, 49ers LB Larry Grant, 49ers alumni Guy McIntyre, Jesse Sapolu, Eason Ramson and members of the 49ers Foundation.

The YMCA of San Francisco serves over 10,000 Bay Area kids daily, giving them the tools they need to grow into healthy, productive adults. The 49ers Foundation provided a Platinum ($50,000) sponsorship to the event, helping contribute to the commitment to nurture the potential of kids, to promote healthy living, and to foster a sense of social responsibility.

In addition to the Platinum partnership, the 49ers Foundation announced the completion of a five year $1 million challenge grant with a donation of an additional $75,250, which has been earmarked to support the youth programming at Bayview Hunters Point YMCA.

"Five years ago the 49ers Foundation made a commitment to helping to enhance the offerings of the Bayview Hunters Point YMCA, issuing a $1 million challenge grant," said John York. "During that time, not only have we seen physical changes at the Y but we have also seen a growth in the excellence of the programming through the leadership of Gina Fromer, Chuck Collins and the Y's outstanding Board of Directors. We have also grown very close to those who work at the Y and those who benefit from its services. The Bayview Hunters Point Y and the 49ers have become intertwined as our players, coaches, staff and my family have spent countless hours volunteering at the Y and supporting fundraising objectives."

The 49ers Foundation is steadfast in its mission to support at risk youth through its mission of keeping kids "Safe, On Track, and In School."