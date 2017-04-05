49ers Foundation Teams with Beyond Sport and Chevron to Showcase Sports and Youth Education

The 49ers Foundation, Beyond Sport and Chevron have teamed up in a unique partnership to expand the role of sports in increasing student's interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The partnership will support Beyond Innovation, a one-day event on May 9th at Levi's® Stadium, bringing together influencers, decision-makers and change makers from around the world to explore how sports can be leveraged as a tool to improve, empower and create new approaches to STEM education.

As the leading global force for sustainable social change through sport, Beyond Sport explored the intersection of sport, tech and cause at the global Beyond Sport Summit & Awards in October of 2016, where 800 global innovators and leaders were drawn together to explore how different approaches to innovation can combine with sport to help create cutting-edge solutions to tackle some of the most pressing social issues affecting the world today.

Taking this journey to the next stage, Beyond Sport is partnering with the 49ers Foundation and Chevron to host the Beyond Innovation summit. The collaboration between the 49ers Foundation and Chevron has resulted in the creation of the 49ers STEM Leadership Institute (SLI), providing opportunities for students to excel in STEM education through college-preparatory curriculum, state-of-the-art engineering labs and access to role models and mentors. Since inception in 2014, SLI has enrolled 180 talented learners to meet the challenges of the global society. In partnership with Chevron, the 49ers Museum presented by Sony STEAM education program has reached nearly 150,000 participants with its hands-on, project-based learning activities.

"The 49ers Foundation is committed to helping all kids reach their full potential," Vice President & Executive Director, 49ers Foundation at the San Francisco 49ers, Joanne Pasternack said. "The Foundation is the embodiment of the 49ers commitment to being a force for change in the community. We do more than just play football – we use football as a platform to serve as role models to make lasting change in the Bay Area. In today's economy, this includes creating a pipeline for talented and academically-motivated youth to pursue STEM-related majors and careers."

As the presenting sponsor of Beyond Innovation, Chevron will help lead the conversation and share learnings. Chevron is committed to increasing access to and the quality of STEM education. Since 2013, Chevron has invested approximately $340 million in education partnerships and programs worldwide.

"Chevron is excited to partner with Beyond Sport and the 49ers Foundation to help further the discussion around the importance of STEM education and the different ways to spark students interest in STEM education and careers," said Steve Woodhead, manager of Chevron's Global Social Investment.

The outcome of Beyond Innovation will be the development of a sport and STEM alliance, bringing together best practices, recommendations and commitments of organizations working in this space long after May 9th in an effort to further improve and enhance the role sports can play in STEM education.

Nick Keller, Founder & President of Beyond Sport commented, "STEM education is one the most pressing issues facing business and society today. In a unique partnership, Beyond Sport is delighted to be collaborating with 49ers Foundation and Chevron to enable dialogue that will move the discussion on what sport can do to address this issue forward."

About the 49ers Foundation

The San Francisco 49ers Foundation is the non-profit community funding extension of the San Francisco 49ers. Now in its 26th year, the 49ers Foundation supports development programs for underserved youth to keep them "Safe, On Track, and In School." Since 1991, the Foundation has donated $40 million to non-profits, committing $4 million in 2016 and supporting 75 community outreach events representing over 1,200 hours of service from 49ers players, alumni, ownership, coaches, executives and staff. In recognition of their unparalleled commitment to charitable giving, the 49ers were the winners of the Beyond Sport 2015 Sport Team of the Year Award and one of four finalists for the 2015 and 2016 ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award. For more information on the 49ers Foundation, please visit http://www.49ersfoundation.com.

About Beyond Sport

Beyond Sport is the global force for sustainable social change through sport, instilling insight, energy and impact in communities around the world. We convene and build networks; we celebrate and fund organizations; we promote and advocate key issues; we advise and develop strategy.

Convene and build networks educating the world on sport's role in society

and educating the world on sport's role in society Celebrate and fund organizations using sport to achieve positive outcomes around the Global Goals through sport

and using sport to achieve positive outcomes around the Global Goals through sport Promote and advocate key social issues and communities

and key social issues and communities Advise and strategizewith organizations and people looking to use sport to make a positive social and economic return

Visit www.beyondsport.org for more information. Join the movement @BeyondSport

